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Highly Rated
Nike Downshifter 14 Men's Road Running Shoe - Black/Anthracite/Wolf Grey/White

Nike Downshifter 14

Men's Road Running Shoe

€69.99
Black/Anthracite/Wolf Grey/White
Black/Anthracite/Black
Summit White/Black/White/Metallic Silver
White/Racer Blue/Anthracite/Black
White/Midnight Navy/Summit White/Green Spark
Black/Anthracite/White/Red Orbit
Select SizeSize Guide
  • Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Wolf Grey/White
  • Style: IB1895-002

Nike Downshifter 14

€69.99

Kick your stride into another gear in the Downshifter 14. We increased the amount of cushioning in the midsole for more comfort and responsiveness than the previous iteration. Plus, the upper is made with an open-hole mesh for optimal breathability and a midfoot band gives you a locked-in feel.

Benefits

  • Engineered open-hole mesh on the upper offers breathability.
  • We increased the amount of cushioning in the midsole for more comfort and bounce.
  • Internal-fit band offers containment around the midfoot for a locked-in feel.

Product Details

  • Weight: approx. 358g (Men's UK 9)
  • Heel-to-toe drop: 10mm
  • Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Wolf Grey/White
  • Style: IB1895-002

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (28)

4.1 stars

  • Confort e Prezzo

    christiang673254844

    Comfort a prezzo accessibile, sin dal primo momento sono risultate comode e non eccessivamente calde, poiché le uso giornalmente per lavorare.

  • PETROSG328087609

    Φαρδύ άνετο αλλά χτυπάει στο πίσω μέρος

  • Love it

    Jean

    Good quality

Nike Downshifter 14 Men's Road Running Shoe

Nike Downshifter 14

€69.99

Enhanced breathability and a soft foam midsole cushions each step.

Engineered for

Road Running

Cushioning

Responsive

Shoe Weight

Approx. 358g (Men's UK 9)

Heel-to-Toe Drop

10mm

Tech Specs

Shoe Weight

Approx. 358g (Men's UK 9)

Heel-to-Toe Drop

10mm

Features That Perform

  • Breathable Upper

    Engineered open-hole mesh on the upper offers breathability.

  • Comfortable Midsole

    We increased the amount of cushioning in the midsole for more comfort and bounce.

  • Secure Fit

    Internal fit band offers containment around the midfoot for a locked-in feel.

Complete the look

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