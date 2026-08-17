Nike Downshifter 14 Men's Road Running Shoe

Confort e Prezzo
christiang673254844
Comfort a prezzo accessibile, sin dal primo momento sono risultate comode e non eccessivamente calde, poiché le uso giornalmente per lavorare.
Nike Downshifter 14
Kick your stride into another gear in the Downshifter 14. We increased the amount of cushioning in the midsole for more comfort and responsiveness than the previous iteration. Plus, the upper is made with an open-hole mesh for optimal breathability and a midfoot band gives you a locked-in feel.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
4.1 stars
Confort e Prezzo
christiang673254844
Comfort a prezzo accessibile, sin dal primo momento sono risultate comode e non eccessivamente calde, poiché le uso giornalmente per lavorare.
PETROSG328087609
Φαρδύ άνετο αλλά χτυπάει στο πίσω μέρος
Love it
Jean
Good quality
Nike Downshifter 14
Engineered for
Cushioning
Shoe Weight
Heel-to-Toe Drop
Shoe Weight
Approx. 358g (Men's UK 9)
Heel-to-Toe Drop
10mm