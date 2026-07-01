Nike Crossover \Women's Dri-FIT 12.7cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts

Σούπερ!!
Maria684354852
Πολύ καλή ποιότητα υφάσματος,άνετο και δροσερό για το καλοκαίρι. Το συστήνω!!
Recycled Materials
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Trying to get your game off? Tie up these 12.7cm (approx.) shorts that are hiked nice and high, so you can pound the rock in peace without fabric getting in the way. They come with our Nike Dri-Fit tech too, so you can stay dry and comfortable working those combos.
Nike Crossover
Trying to get your game off? Tie up these 12.7cm (approx.) shorts that are hiked nice and high, so you can pound the rock in peace without fabric getting in the way. They come with our Nike Dri-Fit tech too, so you can stay dry and comfortable working those combos.
Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Σούπερ!!
Maria684354852
Πολύ καλή ποιότητα υφάσματος,άνετο και δροσερό για το καλοκαίρι. Το συστήνω!!
Nike Crossover