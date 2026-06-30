Nike Court Vision Low Men's Shoes

Beautiful
Abel871517591
Nice sneaker for every occasion. I love it
In love with the old-school style of '80s basketball? Meet the Court Vision. It combines synthetic leather with a rubber cupsole, bringing you all-day comfort inspired by some of the most iconic silhouettes of the past.
Nike Court Vision Low
In love with the old-school style of '80s basketball? Meet the Court Vision. It combines synthetic leather with a rubber cupsole, bringing you all-day comfort inspired by some of the most iconic silhouettes of the past.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Beautiful
Abel871517591
Nice sneaker for every occasion. I love it
Altijd goed
johnbc563c7888a1942868d8abdb014886033
Voor mij mijn 4 de keer Court, deze vind ik bijzonder mooi!
Nike Court Vision Low