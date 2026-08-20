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Nike Club Unstructured Futura Wash Cap - White/Black

Nike Club

Unstructured Futura Wash Cap

€27.99
White/Black
Particle Grey/White
Black/Black
Black/White
Obsidian/White
Parachute Beige/White

A classic mid-depth cap with plenty of styling options, this Nike Club Cap comes in smooth cotton twill that has a soft wash for easy comfort from day 1. The pre-curved bill lends itself to casual styling, and the adjustable back-strap lets you find the right fit.


  • Colour Shown: White/Black
  • Style: FB5368-100

Nike Club

€27.99

A classic mid-depth cap with plenty of styling options, this Nike Club Cap comes in smooth cotton twill that has a soft wash for easy comfort from day 1. The pre-curved bill lends itself to casual styling, and the adjustable back-strap lets you find the right fit.

Benefits

  • Nike Club caps feature a mid-depth design with classic style, versatile for any occasion.
  • Cotton twill feels soft and smooth on your skin for easy, all-day wear.
  • Mid-depth design fits just above the head for a versatile profile that's casual and easy to style.
  • Back closure is adjustable using the metal slider. Excess back strap can be neatly tucked into the sweatband.

Product Details

  • Embroidered eyelets
  • Embroidered Nike Futura logo on the centre of the crown
  • 100% cotton
  • Hand-wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: White/Black
  • Style: FB5368-100

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Club Unstructured Futura Wash Cap

    Nike Club

    €27.99