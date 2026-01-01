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Nike Club Pool Towel - Black/White

Nike Club

Pool Towel

€44.99
ONE SIZE

No one wants to dry off with a towel that feels like sandpaper. Designed to be soft and absorbent, this cotton towel is the perfect thing to wrap yourself in after a dip in the pool.


  • Colour Shown: Black/White
  • Style: HF9405-010

Nike Club

€44.99

No one wants to dry off with a towel that feels like sandpaper. Designed to be soft and absorbent, this cotton towel is the perfect thing to wrap yourself in after a dip in the pool.

Product details

  • 71cm x 172.5cm (approx.)
  • 100% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/White
  • Style: HF9405-010

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Club Pool Towel

    Nike Club

    €44.99

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