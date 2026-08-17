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Highly Rated
Nike Club Men's Woven Flow Shorts - Pink Foam/White

Nike Club

Men's Woven Flow Shorts

€39.99
Pink Foam/White
Black/White
Fir/White
Obsidian/White
Parachute Beige/White
Court Blue/White
Photon Dust/White
Safety Orange/White
Light Magenta/Midnight Navy
Hydrogen Blue/White
Old Royal/White
Football Blue/White
Select SizeSize Guide
  • Fits large; we recommend ordering a size down

Sporty and versatile, these woven shorts are made for easy-going daily comfort. The fit is designed to fall above the knee and feel relaxed through the seat and thighs to keep them from feeling restrictive, especially in warmer weather. Mesh lining helps you stay cool and comfy around town. Pair them up with a tee and your favourite Nike sneakers for a look that gets you out there looking and feeling great.


  • Colour Shown: Pink Foam/White
  • Style: FN3307-663

Nike Club

€39.99

Sporty and versatile, these woven shorts are made for easy-going daily comfort. The fit is designed to fall above the knee and feel relaxed through the seat and thighs to keep them from feeling restrictive, especially in warmer weather. Mesh lining helps you stay cool and comfy around town. Pair them up with a tee and your favourite Nike sneakers for a look that gets you out there looking and feeling great.

Benefits

  • Lightweight woven fabric feels smooth and crisp.
  • Cool mesh lining provides breathable, air-cooled comfort.
  • Designed to fall above the knee, these relaxed-fit shorts give you a bit of room through the seat and thighs.
  • Soft elastic waistband with outer drawcord helps you find a comfy, secure fit.

Product details

  • 6" (15cm approx.) inseam
  • Hand pockets
  • Back pocket with hook-and-loop closure
  • Embroidered Nike Futura logo on the left thigh
  • Side vents
  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Pink Foam/White
  • Style: FN3307-663

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (185cm approx.)
    • Big & Tall model is wearing size 3XL and is 6'3" (191cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
    • Fits large; we recommend ordering a size down
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (498)

4.8 stars

  • 24/7 beste Shorts ever

    antonmichael497174983

    24/7! Ich liebe diese Hose, das denke ich die beste Shorts die ich mir jemals gekauft habe. Bequem cool lässig alles aus.

  • All around shorts

    Terry

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Love these shorts for outside eork snd days by the pool

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Very comfortable and look great

    Josue93

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] These shorts are super comfortable they look amazing I have them in several colors and are great for these hot summer days

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Club Men's Woven Flow Shorts

Nike Club

€39.99

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