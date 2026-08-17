Nike Club Men's Woven Flow Shorts

Sporty and versatile, these woven shorts are made for easy-going daily comfort. The fit is designed to fall above the knee and feel relaxed through the seat and thighs to keep them from feeling restrictive, especially in warmer weather. Mesh lining helps you stay cool and comfy around town. Pair them up with a tee and your favourite Nike sneakers for a look that gets you out there looking and feeling great.

Colour Shown: Pink Foam/White

Style: FN3307-663