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Highly Rated
Nike Calm 2.0 Men's Slides - Linen/Linen/Linen

Nike Calm 2.0

Men's Slides

€49.99
Linen/Linen/Linen
Black/Black/Black
Diffused Blue/Diffused Blue/Diffused Blue
Coconut Milk/Coconut Milk
Moon Particle/Moon Particle
Fir/Gum Medium Brown
Select SizeSize Guide

Enjoy a calm, comfortable experience—wherever your day off takes you. Made from soft yet supportive foam, the minimal design makes these slides easy to style with or without socks. And they've got a textured footbed to help keep your feet in place.


  • Colour Shown: Linen/Linen/Linen
  • Style: IB0183-200

Nike Calm 2.0

€49.99

Enjoy a calm, comfortable experience—wherever your day off takes you. Made from soft yet supportive foam, the minimal design makes these slides easy to style with or without socks. And they've got a textured footbed to help keep your feet in place.

Benefits

  • Contoured design is made from a single piece of foam for a smooth, seamless feel.
  • Textured footbed provides grip to help keep your feet in place.
  • Outer shell is made from water-friendly foam that is easy to clean.
  • Rubber outsole gives you excellent traction even on slippery surfaces.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Linen/Linen/Linen
  • Style: IB0183-200

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (266)

4.5 stars

  • Stesso numero,vestibilità diversa

    Ivan384371083

    Ho preso 2 paia uguali dello stesso modello,una calza giusta l’altra è più piccola. Non ho potuto fare il reso perché avevo già Tolto l’etichetta convinto che andassero bene.peccato

  • IvonaD685672939

    Toller Schuh faellt aber groesser aus.

  • YINMI326931865

    I would order a size bigger I wear a size 9 but I have had some issues with the size on slides so I went a size higher and it fit perfectly, they are very comfortable and arrived quickly!

Nike Calm 2.0 Men's Slides

Nike Calm 2.0

€49.99

Complete the look

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