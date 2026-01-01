Nike Baby (12–24M) Essential Fleece 2-Piece Crew Set

This set of everyday essentials is made of blended cotton fleece that feels smooth and soft on baby's skin. The cosy crew top has dropped shoulders for a relaxed fit with a roomy cut that can be easily layered over a tee or tank. The matching bottoms have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit, and the legs have a relaxed taper with ribbed cuffs for a secure feel that little ones can play or relax comfortably in.

Colour Shown: Pink Foam

Style: HQ8539-645