Nike
Baby (12–24M) Essential Fleece 2-Piece Crew Set
This set of everyday essentials is made of blended cotton fleece that feels smooth and soft on baby's skin. The cosy crew top has dropped shoulders for a relaxed fit with a roomy cut that can be easily layered over a tee or tank. The matching bottoms have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit, and the legs have a relaxed taper with ribbed cuffs for a secure feel that little ones can play or relax comfortably in.
- Colour Shown: Pink Foam
- Style: HQ8539-645
Nike
This set of everyday essentials is made of blended cotton fleece that feels smooth and soft on baby's skin. The cosy crew top has dropped shoulders for a relaxed fit with a roomy cut that can be easily layered over a tee or tank. The matching bottoms have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit, and the legs have a relaxed taper with ribbed cuffs for a secure feel that little ones can play or relax comfortably in.
Product Details
- 60% cotton/40% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Pink Foam
- Style: HQ8539-645
Size & Fit
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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