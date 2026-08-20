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Nike Air Men's Windrunner Tracksuit Jacket - Light Bone

Recycled Materials

Nike Air

Men's Windrunner Tracksuit Jacket

30% off

This product is made with 100% recycled fibres

Sport style reimagined for everyday wear. This tracksuit jacket is made with water-repellent, woven taffeta fabric and a mesh lining and is finished with woven piping shaped into our iconic Windrunner design. It's extra roomy through the body for a modern fit.


  • Colour Shown: Light Bone
  • Style: IF1288-072

Nike Air

30% off

Sport style reimagined for everyday wear. This tracksuit jacket is made with water-repellent, woven taffeta fabric and a mesh lining and is finished with woven piping shaped into our iconic Windrunner design. It's extra roomy through the body for a modern fit.

Product Details

  • Two-way zip
  • Hand pockets
  • Elastic hem and cuffs
  • Body: 100% nylon Mesh: 100% polyester.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Light Bone
  • Style: IF1288-072

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6'2" (188cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled nylon in Nike products begins as a variety of materials, including recycled carpet and used fish nets. The nylon is cleaned, sorted and converted into flakes before undergoing chemical or mechanical recycling processes to create new, recycled nylon yarns.
    • Garments that use materials made from recycled nylon reduce carbon emissions by up to 50% compared to virgin nylon.

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    Nike Air Men's Windrunner Tracksuit Jacket

    Nike Air

    30% off