Recycled Materials
Nike Air
Men's Windrunner Tracksuit Jacket
This product is made with 100% recycled fibres
Sport style reimagined for everyday wear. This tracksuit jacket is made with water-repellent, woven taffeta fabric and a mesh lining and is finished with woven piping shaped into our iconic Windrunner design. It's extra roomy through the body for a modern fit.
- Colour Shown: Light Bone
- Style: IF1288-072
Nike Air
Sport style reimagined for everyday wear. This tracksuit jacket is made with water-repellent, woven taffeta fabric and a mesh lining and is finished with woven piping shaped into our iconic Windrunner design. It's extra roomy through the body for a modern fit.
Product Details
- Two-way zip
- Hand pockets
- Elastic hem and cuffs
- Body: 100% nylon Mesh: 100% polyester.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Light Bone
- Style: IF1288-072
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6'2" (188cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled nylon in Nike products begins as a variety of materials, including recycled carpet and used fish nets. The nylon is cleaned, sorted and converted into flakes before undergoing chemical or mechanical recycling processes to create new, recycled nylon yarns.
- Garments that use materials made from recycled nylon reduce carbon emissions by up to 50% compared to virgin nylon.
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