Nike Air Max Plus 3
Men's Shoes
This Air Max Plus 3 honours its heritage with subtle nods to its predecessors. The foam cushioning and Max Air units put tried-and-tested bounce and comfort in your step. Futuristic design lines and sleek details bring these kicks into the present day with eye-catching style.
- Colour Shown: Black/Smoke Grey
- Style: IF6319-001
Nike Air Max Plus 3
This Air Max Plus 3 honours its heritage with subtle nods to its predecessors. The foam cushioning and Max Air units put tried-and-tested bounce and comfort in your step. Futuristic design lines and sleek details bring these kicks into the present day with eye-catching style.
Benefits
- Synthetic leather and airy mesh on the upper help provide breathability, durability and support.
- Originally designed for performance running, Max Air units in the heel and forefoot give you lightweight cushioning.
- The polished plastic accents on the toe add shine and durability to your look.
- Rubber outsole adds traction.
Product details
- Colour Shown: Black/Smoke Grey
- Style: IF6319-001
Nike Air Max origins
Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. In 1987, the Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking colour combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Nike Air Max Plus 3