triangle, start, resume, beginVideo
 
image 1 of 10
Nike Air Max 90 Premium 'Scorpion' Men's Shoes - Black/Gamma Blue/Ice/Chrome

Nike Air Max 90 Premium 'Scorpion'

Men's Shoes

€149.99
Select SizeSize Guide

The Air Max 90 stays true to its running roots with the iconic Waffle sole, while stitched overlays and textured accents create the '90s look you love. Finished with metallic accents and scorpion details that pack an extra sting, its visible cushioning adds comfort to your journey.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Gamma Blue/Ice/Chrome
  • Style: IQ9438-001

Nike Air Max 90 Premium 'Scorpion'

€149.99

The Air Max 90 stays true to its running roots with the iconic Waffle sole, while stitched overlays and textured accents create the '90s look you love. Finished with metallic accents and scorpion details that pack an extra sting, its visible cushioning adds comfort to your journey.

Benefits

  • Synthetic and genuine leather upper with synthetic overlays creates a layered look that lasts.
  • Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
  • Rubber Waffle outsole delivers durable traction and heritage style.

Product details

  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: Black/Gamma Blue/Ice/Chrome
  • Style: IQ9438-001

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (8)

4.9 stars

  • Happy customer.

    Oneal557477304

    Great product great color choice. Very happy with this new design. Keep them coming I appreciate it.

  • AM90´s premium scorpion edition rockt!

    MichaelP884435975

    nicer look, fit wie immer bei den 90s und die Farben sind genial. Einfach Premium

  • Super kwaliteit wat je gewend bent van Nikes

    Brian316417580

    Snel geleverd en echt een mooi paar schoenen mijn zoon vind dat ook die heeft namelijk dezelfde

Nike Air Max 90 Premium 'Scorpion' Men's Shoes

Nike Air Max 90 Premium 'Scorpion'

€149.99

Complete the look

Item 3 of 5