Nike Air Max 90 LTR Older Kids' Shoes

Nike Air Max 90 LTR

€109.99

ICONIC AIR FOR KIDS.

The Nike Air Max 90 LTR returns with an even better feel for you. Cushioning is softer and more flexible, the Max Air unit is tuned for growing feet and the shape gives your toes more wiggle room. With a design and look that are still the same, it brings a '90s fave to a new generation.

Updated Classic

The low-top kicks are made from real and synthetic leather that's durable and brings a classic feel. The shape gives toes more wiggle room and the fit helps keep growing feet comfortable.

Cushioned Comfort

The Max Air unit has a softer feel that's tuned right for kids. Plus, comfy and flexible foam makes for easy steps.

Padded Design

Extra padding around the ankle gives a plush feel so you can slip right into comfort.

Natural Moves

The full-length rubber sole features grooves for flexibility so every step feels natural.