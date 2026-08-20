Nike Air Max 270
Younger Kids' Shoes
Boasting the first-ever Max Air unit created specifically for Nike Sportswear, the Air Max 270 delivers an Air unit that absorbs and gives back energy with every springy step. Updated for modern comfort, it nods to the original 1991 Air Max 180 with its exaggerated tongue top and heritage tongue logo.
- Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/White
- Style: AO2372-001
Nike Air Max 270
Boasting the first-ever Max Air unit created specifically for Nike Sportswear, the Air Max 270 delivers an Air unit that absorbs and gives back energy with every springy step. Updated for modern comfort, it nods to the original 1991 Air Max 180 with its exaggerated tongue top and heritage tongue logo.
Benefits
- Large-volume Max Air unit in the heel offers responsive cushioning.
- Webbed lacing system secures the fit.
Product details
- Designed in Europe
- Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/White
- Style: AO2372-001
Size & Fit
- Fits small; we recommend ordering half a size up
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Nike Air Max 270