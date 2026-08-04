Sneakers for my 4 year old son
MiguelC824164954
Fun love the colors looks great on my son
The Nike Air Max 270 is all about BIG Air for little feet. Kiddos can see 270 degrees of Air cushioning from the sides to the back. Plus, these everyday kicks are comfy for all of their daily adventures.
Nike Air Max 270
ALL ABOUT AIR.
The Nike Air Max 270 is all about BIG Air for little feet. Kiddos can see 270 degrees of Air cushioning from the sides to the back. Plus, these everyday kicks are comfy for all of their daily adventures.
Fabric provides a breathable, structured fit around the top of the foot.
The 270 Max Air unit means kiddos can see Air from 270 degrees around. Soft foam is added for cushioning that never stops.
Grooves in the rubber sole make it flexible so every growing step feels natural.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
4.5 stars
Sneakers for my 4 year old son
MiguelC824164954
Fun love the colors looks great on my son
Top
bianca690386634
Echt supper snele levering . En zo leuke schoentjes en lekker licht In vindt dat Nike altijd goede produkte verkoopen. Ben erg tevreden en dan ook nog een leuke prijs 👍 ik heb nog een paar besteld voor mijn andere nevie
The perfect fit
Troy12515518
Perfect fit for my son. He picked out the shoe. He loves Nike
Nike Air Max 270
Explore the Nike Air Max 270 Baby/Toddler Shoe
Fabric provides a breathable, structured fit around the top of the foot.
The 270 Max Air unit means kids can see Air from 270 degrees around. Soft foam is added for cushioning that never stops.
Grooves in the rubber sole make it flexible so every growing step feels natural.