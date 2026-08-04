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Highly Rated
Nike Air Max 270 Baby & Toddler Shoe - White/Light Smoke Grey/Pink Foam

Nike Air Max 270

Baby & Toddler Shoe

€64.99
White/Light Smoke Grey/Pink Foam
Black/Anthracite/White
Black/Black
Select SizeSize Guide
  • Fits small; we recommend ordering half a size up

The Nike Air Max 270 is all about BIG Air for little feet. Kiddos can see 270 degrees of Air cushioning from the sides to the back. Plus, these everyday kicks are comfy for all of their daily adventures.


  • Colour Shown: White/Light Smoke Grey/Pink Foam
  • Style: DD1646-122

Nike Air Max 270

€64.99

ALL ABOUT AIR.

The Nike Air Max 270 is all about BIG Air for little feet. Kiddos can see 270 degrees of Air cushioning from the sides to the back. Plus, these everyday kicks are comfy for all of their daily adventures.

Lightweight and Breathable

Fabric provides a breathable, structured fit around the top of the foot.

Everything Air

The 270 Max Air unit means kiddos can see Air from 270 degrees around. Soft foam is added for cushioning that never stops.

Natural Motion

Grooves in the rubber sole make it flexible so every growing step feels natural.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: White/Light Smoke Grey/Pink Foam
  • Style: DD1646-122

Size & Fit

    • Fits small; we recommend ordering half a size up
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (42)

4.5 stars

  • Sneakers for my 4 year old son

    MiguelC824164954

    Fun love the colors looks great on my son

  • Top

    bianca690386634

    Echt supper snele levering . En zo leuke schoentjes en lekker licht In vindt dat Nike altijd goede produkte verkoopen. Ben erg tevreden en dan ook nog een leuke prijs 👍 ik heb nog een paar besteld voor mijn andere nevie

  • The perfect fit

    Troy12515518

    Perfect fit for my son. He picked out the shoe. He loves Nike

Nike Air Max 270 Baby & Toddler Shoe

Nike Air Max 270

€64.99

Complete the look

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Explore the Nike Air Max 270 Baby/Toddler Shoe

Lightweight and Breathable

Fabric provides a breathable, structured fit around the top of the foot.

Everything Air

The 270 Max Air unit means kids can see Air from 270 degrees around. Soft foam is added for cushioning that never stops.

Natural Motion

Grooves in the rubber sole make it flexible so every growing step feels natural.