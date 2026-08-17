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Air Jordan 3 Retro Older Kids' Shoes - Pearl Pink/Pink Bloom/Pink Glow/Hyper Orange

Air Jordan 3 Retro

Older Kids' Shoes

€134.99
Select SizeSize Guide

A cornerstone of the Jordan legacy, the AJ3 was the first of MJ's shoes to feature the iconic elephant print. Bring the classic style to your sneaker rotation, refreshed with new colours for a modern touch.


  • Colour Shown: Pearl Pink/Pink Bloom/Pink Glow/Hyper Orange
  • Style: II0599-600

Air Jordan 3 Retro

€134.99

A cornerstone of the Jordan legacy, the AJ3 was the first of MJ's shoes to feature the iconic elephant print. Bring the classic style to your sneaker rotation, refreshed with new colours for a modern touch.

Benefits

  • Comfy collar feels soft around the ankle.
  • Flexible foam midsole gives you plenty of support.
  • Solid rubber outsole provides traction where you need it.
  • Elephant print decorates quality leather.
  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Pearl Pink/Pink Bloom/Pink Glow/Hyper Orange
  • Style: II0599-600

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (5)

5 stars

  • StephanieW770256964

    This is a very nice shoe. True to size. Looks better in person.

  • LOVE THESE!

    Jasmyn_Hill

    got these for myself!!! they are sooo cute !

  • Good birthday gift shoe

    Kye482807420

    I got these for my fiancé cousin and she loved instantly went and put a outfit together for the park to where

Air Jordan 3 Retro Older Kids' Shoes

Air Jordan 3 Retro

€134.99

Complete the look