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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes - Black/Sail/Pinksicle/University Gold

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Men's Shoes

30% off
Select SizeSize Guide

Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours and crisp leather give it a distinct identity.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Sail/Pinksicle/University Gold
  • Style: II3789-001

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

30% off

Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours and crisp leather give it a distinct identity.

Benefits

  • Genuine leather and textile upper offers a supportive feel.
  • Foam midsole and Nike Air cushioning provide lightweight comfort.
  • Rubber outsole with pivot circle gives you durable traction.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Black/Sail/Pinksicle/University Gold
  • Style: II3789-001

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (3)

5 stars

  • Basketball, WorkOut Shoe

    jacobs752189600

    Great Basketball or WorkOut Shoe

  • SHARRON239545944

    My autistic daughter loves them they fit perfect and looks lovely

  • Ottimo prodotto

    zep90

    Molto belli i colori. Finora usate una sola volta e tutto bene. Come tutte le Jordan che ho calzano strette, meglio prendere una misura in più del normale

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

30% off

Complete the look