Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes

Love them
Ventor781717325
They good in love there a can’t get nothing like them
This iteration of the AJ1 reimagines Nike's first signature model with a fresh mix of colours. Premium materials, soft cushioning and a padded ankle collar offer total support and celebrate the shoe that started it all.
Air Jordan 1 Mid
This iteration of the AJ1 reimagines Nike's first signature model with a fresh mix of colours. Premium materials, soft cushioning and a padded ankle collar offer total support and celebrate the shoe that started it all.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
4.8 stars
Love them
Ventor781717325
They good in love there a can’t get nothing like them
Perfect school shoes
Mother of 5
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Peferct and comfortable school shoes . Highly recommend.
Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
#productsprovidedbynike
I ABSOLUTELY LOVE THESE!!!!
TaiY
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I love these! They are better in person. They are classic and classy! I feel like a lady, woman and cute in them! I went to ATL and gott many positive comments. A great buy!
Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
#productsprovidedbynike
Air Jordan 1 Mid