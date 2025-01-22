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Highly Rated
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes - Black/White/Metallic Silver/Black

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Women's Shoes

€139.99
Select SizeSize Guide

Low top but never low profile, fresh textures give you an updated AJ1 without losing its iconic silhouette and familiar feel. Made from premium leather, this all-time favourite is decked out with Nike Air cushioning and a sleek design that gives you an extra bit of shine.


  • Colour Shown: Black/White/Metallic Silver/Black
  • Style: HJ7743-010

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

€139.99

Low top but never low profile, fresh textures give you an updated AJ1 without losing its iconic silhouette and familiar feel. Made from premium leather, this all-time favourite is decked out with Nike Air cushioning and a sleek design that gives you an extra bit of shine.

Benefits

  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • The rubber in the outsole helps give you durable traction that's ideal for everyday wear.

Product details

  • Perforations on the toe
  • Rolled edges
  • Metal Jumpman logo key ring
  • Wings logo on heel
  • Embroidered Jumpman logo on the tongue
  • Colour Shown: Black/White/Metallic Silver/Black
  • Style: HJ7743-010

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (55)

4.8 stars

  • Daniela467211102

    Soddisfatta del prodotto , consegna veloce come sempre da Nike

  • Parfait

    Nike User

    Parfait ça taille bien trop stylé

  • Toll 😊

    Nike User

    Sieht sehr gut aus 👍 Größe passt

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

€139.99

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