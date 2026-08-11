Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes

Belle ma…
paola478675867
Un po’ delicata la parte anteriore
Always in, always fresh. The AJ1 Low sets you up with a piece of Jordan history and heritage that's comfortable all day. Choose your colours, then step out in the iconic profile that's built with a high-end mix of materials and encapsulated Air in the heel.
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Always in, always fresh. The AJ1 Low sets you up with a piece of Jordan history and heritage that's comfortable all day. Choose your colours, then step out in the iconic profile that's built with a high-end mix of materials and encapsulated Air in the heel.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
4.7 stars
Belle ma…
paola478675867
Un po’ delicata la parte anteriore
Beautiful
Amber668062902
So beautiful in person pictures don’t do these shoes justice.
Very cute! In love with the style and pink!💓
Deadliest
Eye catching, cutesy and the leather is everything 🖤💓
Air Jordan 1 Low SE