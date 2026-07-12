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Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes - Off-Noir/White/Desert Pink/Desert Pink

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Older Kids' Shoes

€89.99
Select SizeSize Guide

An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day.


  • Colour Shown: Off-Noir/White/Desert Pink/Desert Pink
  • Style: IO2067-001

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

€89.99

An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day.

Benefits

  • Real and synthetic leather offers durability and structure.
  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • The soft foam midsole helps provide lightweight cushioning.
  • The rubber outsole adds durable traction.

Product Details

  • Classic laces
  • Wings logo on the heel
  • Jumpman on the tongue
  • Colour Shown: Off-Noir/White/Desert Pink/Desert Pink
  • Style: IO2067-001

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Demechtrisf9e6603bf34c430cb8dc534b15959818

    Love them. They were just as they appeared before purchase.

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

€89.99

Complete the look