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Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes - White/Fir/Cool Grey/Cool Grey

Nike Air Force 1 '07

Men's Shoes

€119.99
White/Fir/Cool Grey/Cool Grey
Black/Anthracite
College Grey/Newsprint
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Comfortable, durable and timeless – it's number one for a reason. The Air Force 1 pairs its classic silhouette with genuine and synthetic leather for a crisp, clean look.


  • Colour Shown: White/Fir/Cool Grey/Cool Grey
  • Style: IX0349-100

Nike Air Force 1 '07

€119.99

Comfortable, durable and timeless – it's number one for a reason. The Air Force 1 pairs its classic silhouette with genuine and synthetic leather for a crisp, clean look.

Benefits

  • Genuine and synthetic leather upper with perforated toe box is breathable and comfortable.
  • Nike Air unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • A rubber outsole with classic pivot circles delivers traction and durability.

Product Details

  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: White/Fir/Cool Grey/Cool Grey
  • Style: IX0349-100

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (4)

5 stars

  • Franciscof02055cb69d94705b8aa210423d12674

    Zapatillas para todos los días

  • Belle

    LucaM736848825

    Belle e comode, un po' rigide all'inizio ma man mano si adattano

  • Good value for money

    oscar776416671

    Very good quality 100% worth the money also very comfortable

Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes

Nike Air Force 1 '07

€119.99

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