Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX Vibram® Men's Shoes

MichaelZ425409243
Mega schön, fällt definitiv auf 👍🏻👍🏻
The AF-1 has always been a rugged shoe, but we're taking it to the next level. The durable textile upper sits atop a Vibram® sole designed to help you brave every surface. You ready?
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX Vibram®
The AF-1 has always been a rugged shoe, but we're taking it to the next level. The durable textile upper sits atop a Vibram® sole designed to help you brave every surface. You ready?
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
4.6 stars
MichaelZ425409243
Mega schön, fällt definitiv auf 👍🏻👍🏻
Great Looking Shoe
3dyers
Love, love, love these shoes! They are sturdy and very fashionable! I was a little worried they would be more in the bright red side but they actually seem more on the dark pink side, which is great! I did order my normal size for women and had to send them back for half a size down, so keep that in mind if you’re thinking of purchasing these.
Nice shoes
Martin
Nice shoes.
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX Vibram®