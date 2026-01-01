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Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Running Top - Black/White
Modelled by Nike athlete: Jada Foreman

Recycled Materials

Nike AeroSwift

Women's Dri-FIT ADV Running Top

€79.99
Black/White
Aluminium/Atomic Pink
Atomic Pink/Old Royal
White/Black
Select SizeSize Guide

Made to race, this lightweight top helps keep you dry through to the finish line. A smooth, comfortable neckline pairs with sweat-wicking fabric and perforations to give you optimal breathability.


  • Colour Shown: Black/White
  • Style: IM7567-010

Nike AeroSwift

€79.99

Made to race, this lightweight top helps keep you dry through to the finish line. A smooth, comfortable neckline pairs with sweat-wicking fabric and perforations to give you optimal breathability.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Strategically placed perforations add breathability.
  • Slim fit provides a tailored feel.

Product details

  • Non-reflective Swoosh logos
  • Curved hem
  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/White
  • Style: IM7567-010

Size & Fit

    • As seen on Jada Foreman, university athletics athlete.
    • Foreman is 5'8" (172.5cm approx.) and wears size S.
    • Slim fit: sleek and tailored
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Running Top

    Nike AeroSwift

    €79.99

    More Info

      • As seen on Jada Foreman, university athletics athlete.
      • Foreman is 5'8" (172.5cm approx.) and wears size S.

    Complete the look