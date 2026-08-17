Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top

Fits small
Itzel556524148
The green tank is stunning but runs small. I’m 5ft, 120lbs and got the size S. Fit too tight around the chest area. The neckline also felt too high and tight for me. Returning.
Recycled Materials
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Updated with fresh graphics and a message for your opponent, this woven top is race ready. It's light and breathable with advanced sweat-wicking tech to help you stay cool as you leave your competition in the dust.
Nike AeroSwift
Updated with fresh graphics and a message for your opponent, this woven top is race ready. It's light and breathable with advanced sweat-wicking tech to help you stay cool as you leave your competition in the dust.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
3 stars
Fits small
Itzel556524148
The green tank is stunning but runs small. I’m 5ft, 120lbs and got the size S. Fit too tight around the chest area. The neckline also felt too high and tight for me. Returning.
Nike AeroSwift