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Highly Rated
ACG Zegama Trail Women's Trail-Running Shoes - Summit White/Phantom/Safety Orange/Black

ACG Zegama Trail

Women's Trail-Running Shoes

€169.99
Summit White/Phantom/Safety Orange/Black
Ghost/Sea Glass/Smoke Grey/Cement Grey
Cream II/Safety Orange/Light Orewood Brown
Black/Safety Orange/Anthracite/Summit White
Barely Green/Tattoo/Silver Lilac
Spruce Fog/Sea Glass/Black/Black Spruce
Select SizeSize Guide
  • Colour Shown: Summit White/Phantom/Safety Orange/Black
  • Style: HV8115-103

ACG Zegama Trail

€169.99

A trusted trail runner takes its rightful place in ACG. And it arrives with some all-conditions upgrades.The light and ultra-cushioned ACG Zegama combines grippy traction and more room for your toes to provide lasting comfort and control on rugged, off-road terrain. Steep climbs, hairpin switchbacks, barreling descents—the Zegama’s built to tackle it all. Are you?

Stacked cushioning

The updated midsole puts more ultra-lightweight ZoomX foam directly underfoot to maximize cushioning. A layer of Cushlon 3.0 foam helps provide impact protection, comfort and stability on uneven trail surfaces.

Room to Move

Made specifically for trail runners, the roomier forefoot and toe box let your feet splay for greater stability on tough terrain.

Improved Ankle Cuff

To keep trail debris out, the improved ankle cuff features stretchy fabric for a more conforming, 1:1 fit around your heel.

Reliable Traction, Peak Control

The trusted Vibram® MegaGrip outsole with Traction Lug technology supplies unparalleled traction in variable trail conditions.

More Benefits

Lightweight and durable, the cool mesh upper is made to withstand the toughest off-road terrain.

Product details

  • Weight: approx. 271g (women's UK 5.5)
  • Heel-to-toe drop: 4mm
  • Colour Shown: Summit White/Phantom/Safety Orange/Black
  • Style: HV8115-103

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (22)

4.7 stars

  • W Nike Acg Zegama Trail Shoe

    Zee

    The shoes deliver a true-to-size fit with thick foam cushioning that absorbs heavy impact and reduces fatigue on rough terrain. Deep rubber lugs bite confidently into mud and rock, while the breathable mesh upper stands up to abrasive brush. The best feature is the plush cushioning paired with aggressive, reliable traction. However, the ankle collar is initially stiff and needs a short break-in period.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Trail Shoes

    Lex

    These are very comfortable. I like how my feet don’t feel cramped when using them. It is true to size. It is very cushioned and has good support.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Pretty solid

    Akc14

    This is a pretty solid shoe! I normally size up 1/2 a size (im an 8.5 but usually get a 9) when it comes to running shoes but I feel as if you can stick to your normal size. Theres a lot ankle support which is really nice when you’re running on some uneven surfaces (on trails). The opening isn’t restrictive either.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

ACG Zegama Trail Women's Trail-Running Shoes

ACG Zegama Trail

€169.99

Ruthless comfort. Soft shoes for when you hit hard trails.

Engineered For

Trail Running

Terrain

Highly Technical

Cushioning

Maximum

Shoe Weight

Approx. 271g (Women's UK 5.5)

Heel-to-Toe Drop

4mm

Tech Specs

Shoe Weight

Approx. 271g (Women's UK 5.5)

Heel-to-Toe Drop

4mm

Powered By

ZoomX Foam, Cushlon 3.0 Foam & Vibram® Megagrip

Features That Perform

  • Stacked Cushioning

    The updated midsole puts more ultra-lightweight ZoomX foam directly underfoot to maximise cushioning. A layer of Cushlon 3.0 foam helps provide impact protection, comfort and stability on uneven trail surfaces.

  • Room to Move

    Made specifically for trail runners, the roomier forefoot and toe box let your feet splay for greater stability on tough terrain.

  • Improved Ankle Cuff

    To keep trail debris out, the improved ankle cuff features stretchy fabric for a more contoured 1:1 fit around your heel.

  • Reliable Traction, Peak Control

    The trusted Vibram® Megagrip outsole with Traction Lug technology supplies unparalleled traction in variable trail conditions.

Addie Bracy

"The cushioning feels forgiving but not too soft. You don't sacrifice the reliability of something stiffer. It's a good combo of stiff and cushy".

Addie Bracy

ACG athlete, three-time USA Mountain Runner of the Year

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