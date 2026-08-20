ACG Zegama Trail Men's Trail-Running Shoes

ACG Zegama Trail

€169.99

A trusted trail runner takes its rightful place in ACG. And it arrives with some all-conditions upgrades.The light and ultra-cushioned ACG Zegama combines grippy traction and more room for your toes to provide lasting comfort and control on rugged, off-road terrain. Steep climbs, hairpin switchbacks, barreling descents—the Zegama’s built to tackle it all. Are you?

Stacked cushioning

The updated midsole puts more ultra-lightweight ZoomX foam directly underfoot to maximize cushioning. A layer of Cushlon 3.0 foam helps provide impact protection, comfort and stability on uneven trail surfaces.

Room to Move

Made specifically for trail runners, the roomier forefoot and toe box let your feet splay for greater stability on tough terrain.

Improved Ankle Cuff

To keep trail debris out, the improved ankle cuff features stretchy fabric for a more conforming, 1:1 fit around your heel.

Reliable Traction, Peak Control

The trusted Vibram® MegaGrip outsole with Traction Lug technology supplies unparalleled traction in variable trail conditions.