ACG Zegama Trail Men's Trail-Running Shoes

Muy cómodas.
EnriqueC842528600
Son muy cómodas, vas como flotando, a la vez que se agarran muy bien por la suela que tienen, se ajustan muy bien al tobillo y los dedos están sueltos, no están atrapados, muy contento.
ACG Zegama Trail
A trusted trail runner takes its rightful place in ACG. And it arrives with some all-conditions upgrades.The light and ultra-cushioned ACG Zegama combines grippy traction and more room for your toes to provide lasting comfort and control on rugged, off-road terrain. Steep climbs, hairpin switchbacks, barreling descents—the Zegama’s built to tackle it all. Are you?
The updated midsole puts more ultra-lightweight ZoomX foam directly underfoot to maximize cushioning. A layer of Cushlon 3.0 foam helps provide impact protection, comfort and stability on uneven trail surfaces.
Made specifically for trail runners, the roomier forefoot and toe box let your feet splay for greater stability on tough terrain.
To keep trail debris out, the improved ankle cuff features stretchy fabric for a more conforming, 1:1 fit around your heel.
The trusted Vibram® MegaGrip outsole with Traction Lug technology supplies unparalleled traction in variable trail conditions.
Lightweight and durable, the cool mesh upper is made to withstand the toughest off-road terrain.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
4.8 stars
Muy cómodas.
EnriqueC842528600
Son muy cómodas, vas como flotando, a la vez que se agarran muy bien por la suela que tienen, se ajustan muy bien al tobillo y los dedos están sueltos, no están atrapados, muy contento.
Top!
Vasilis978105422
Απλά καταπληκτικό!! Άνετο,τέλεια πρόσφυση,πολύ καλή διαπνοή και δείχνει αρκετά γερό.
As comfy as they say.
NickyB180512201
I have the Zegama 1s and really like them. The Pegasus Trail is really my go-to. I’ve read a lot of great things about this Zegama ACG being the most comfortable trail shoe from Nike so decided to pick them up. Not disappointed at all! I was so impressed with how comfortable they actually are. This is initial impression, but man, I really love how they feel. Great color as well. I know I’ll end up getting another pair.
ACG Zegama Trail
Engineered For
Terrain
Cushioning
Shoe Weight
Heel-to-Toe Drop
Shoe Weight
Approx. 338g (Men's UK 9)
Heel-to-Toe Drop
4mm
Powered By
ZoomX Foam, Cushlon 3.0 Foam & Vibram® MegaGrip
Caleb Olson
ACG Athlete, 2025 Western States 100 champion