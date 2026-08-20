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ACG Wolf Grid Men's Therma-FIT Hiking Trousers - Black/Summit White

Recycled Materials

ACG Wolf Grid

Men's Therma-FIT Hiking Trousers

€89.99
Black/Summit White
Mystic Dates/Tattoo/Summit White

When temps drop and your hiking gear is soaked with sweat, you're forced to make a tough call—keep going or turn back. These ACG Wolf Grid trousers are designed to keep you out there. The breathable grid-back fleece adapts to changing conditions. It wicks away moisture and stores your body heat to help you stay warmer with less, so you can experience more.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Summit White
  • Style: IM4231-010

ACG Wolf Grid

€89.99

When temps drop and your hiking gear is soaked with sweat, you're forced to make a tough call—keep going or turn back. These ACG Wolf Grid trousers are designed to keep you out there. The breathable grid-back fleece adapts to changing conditions. It wicks away moisture and stores your body heat to help you stay warmer with less, so you can experience more.

Product Details

  • Zip pockets
  • Elastic cuffs
  • Embroidered ACG logo on left thigh
  • 95% polyester/5% elastane
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Summit White
  • Style: IM4231-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′3″ (189cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
    • 7/8 length: falls to just above the ankle
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    ACG Wolf Grid Men's Therma-FIT Hiking Trousers

    ACG Wolf Grid

    €89.99