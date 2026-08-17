Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Men's Trail-Running Shoes

BOOM!!
melc158555828
Just what I needed for my walks and runs on questionable pavement used by construction crews in a new housing development. These are comfortable and light and definitely get the job done!
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Run your scenic miles with cushioned comfort and grippy traction.
A shoe made for the trails with the responsiveness you know from the road. That's what the ACG Pegasus Trail is for—running scenic miles in cushioned comfort. We made sure it has the grip you need for traction on wet terrain. And the fit? A wider forefoot gives your toes extra wiggle room.
Tried and trusted, the upper is made from lightweight engineered mesh that combines durability and breathability.
This edition of the Peg Trail has more ReactX foam than before. The increased stack height provides energy return with a responsive, stable feel.
Splash your way through wet trails and technical terrain—this generation of Nike's All-Terrain Compound (ATC) gives you more traction than previous versions.
Uphill or downhill, we added extra room in the toe box and forefoot for comfort all the miles long. A wider design means more stability on technical trails.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
4.6 stars
BOOM!!
melc158555828
Just what I needed for my walks and runs on questionable pavement used by construction crews in a new housing development. These are comfortable and light and definitely get the job done!
love these shoes!
Geraldd3ad1c35c3784d4db456d49e2e2e2169
been running in mostly Nike Pegasus for 40 yrs, this shoe is the best version of Pegasus yet! perfect shoe string length, glides on and off, cushions but solid, tracks level and straight , perfect toe box width.
Awesome Color!
William828921382
Great shoe! Will probably buy another pair in a different color. Purchased to have a comfortable shoe to wear while shooting sporting clays (Shotgun sports). Needed something that would be wearable on dirt/dust trails and outdoor terrain but still look stylish.
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Engineered For
Terrain
Cushioning
Shoe Weight
Heel-to-Toe Drop
Shoe Weight
Approx. 305g (Men's UK 9)
Heel-to-Toe Drop
8mm
Powered By
ReactX Foam & Nike Trail All Terrain Compound (ATC) Rubber
Liam Meirow
ACG Athlete, Wildwood Trail FKT holder