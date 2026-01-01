Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Mystery Lights'
Snow jacket
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
Made to keep you protected from wind and water, this jacket is crafted from GORE-TEX fabric and features Nike Storm-FIT ADV tech. The three-layer construction is composed of a waterproof membrane sandwiched between a durable outer fabric and an inner liner.
- Colour Shown: Mint Foam/Cannon/Clay Green/Clay Green
- Style: HV1131-353
Nike ACG 'Mystery Lights'
Made to keep you protected from wind and water, this jacket is crafted from GORE-TEX fabric and features Nike Storm-FIT ADV tech. The three-layer construction is composed of a waterproof membrane sandwiched between a durable outer fabric and an inner liner.
Inspired by the sky
Big Bend National Park is a vast area of the Chihuahuan Desert in west Texas. While the area normally has some of the darkest skies in the country, the darkness is broken up by the Marfa Lights—ghostly orbs that glow above the desert. These lights inspired the collection's name.
Advanced protection
Waterproof GORE-TEX fabric keeps you dry so you can focus on the adventure. Nike Storm-FIT ADV technology combines windproof and waterproof fabric with advanced engineering and features to help keep you comfortable in harsh weather conditions. A waterproof two-way zip adds extra protection from the elements.
Winter sport ready
A built-in powder skirt and extended cuffs with hook-and-loop adjusters at the wrists help prevent snow from entering through the hems. Zips extend from the armpits to the waist for ventilation and access to items in base layer pockets. A zip pass pocket on the sleeve is added to make swiping a breeze.
Fit for adventure
The oversized fit is designed with plenty of space through the body for easy movement and layering. A bungee cord and adjuster on the waist lets you lock in the perfect fit. A toggle on the back of the hood is designed to adjust over your helmet.
More benefits
- Designed to fasten onto the 'Mystery Lights' bibs.
- Zip hand pockets come with warm tricot lining.
Product details
- Internal 'Mystery Lights' story-telling patch
- ACG tribiner
- An internal drop-in stash pocket
- Hood visor
- Locker loop
- Body: 100% polyester. Lining: 100% polyester. Panels lining: 85% polyester/15% elastane.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Mint Foam/Cannon/Clay Green/Clay Green
- Style: HV1131-353
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6'1" (185cm approx.)
- Oversized fit: exaggerated and spacious
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Nike ACG 'Mystery Lights'