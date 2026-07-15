ACG Lava Loft Men's Therma-FIT Jacket

Great Jacket
BillO629782324
Great fitting lofted jacket that is superlight. I haven't tried it out because of the intense heat right now, but it is built and cut for cool- cold weather with good ventilation.
Recycled Materials
This product is made from at least 50% recycled polyester fibres
Researched in a lab, tested on the trails. This jacket has the tech you need to take on frigid miles—down-filled baffles for warmth and AeroLoft perforations for breathability. Stretchy panels help you move with ease and adjustable details let you fine-tune your fit. Don't need the warmth? It packs into the pocket for compact storage.
ACG Lava Loft
Researched in a lab, tested on the trails. This jacket has the tech you need to take on frigid miles—down-filled baffles for warmth and AeroLoft perforations for breathability. Stretchy panels help you move with ease and adjustable details let you fine-tune your fit. Don't need the warmth? It packs into the pocket for compact storage.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
4.7 stars
Great Jacket
BillO629782324
Great fitting lofted jacket that is superlight. I haven't tried it out because of the intense heat right now, but it is built and cut for cool- cold weather with good ventilation.
Light, cool-looking jacket.
Alpharoach
Just bought this jacket, glad I sized one up. Usually order medium with ACG, but this one fits rather snug. I'll only wear a shirt underneath, but if you plan on putting on a sweater with this jacket, go 2 sizes up.
Cold Runner
JehielB938614297
Fits true to size!!!! Great feel to it. Went running out in 32 degree weather and was just fine. Fits slim but the jacket is mostly for a runner’s build so it’s fitted as well (but stretches out in needed areas). There are tiny holes for breathability. I sweat a lot so that helped out for me.
ACG Lava Loft
Designed For
Cold Protection
Water Protection
Wind Protection
Weight
Technology
Therma-FIT
Fill
Down Fill
Sustainability
This product is made with at least 50% recycled polyester fibres
Baptiste Coatantiec
ACG athlete, 11th place finisher at 2025 UTMB 100M