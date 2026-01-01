ACG Lava Flow Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket

Here's this jacket in a nutshell: Heat-regulating, water-repellent and lightweight. To put it to the test, we took it on a canoeing trip through Big Bend National Park in West Texas. Cold desert nights? Handled. And when you don't need insulated warmth, fold it into the internal pocket for safekeeping.

Colour Shown: College Grey/Black/Mean Green/Summit White

Style: II0917-009