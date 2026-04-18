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Nike ACG GOAT Pack Gilet (5L) - Grey Fog/Safety Orange/Summit White

Recycled Materials

Nike ACG GOAT

Pack Vest (5L)

€134.99
Select SizeSize Guide

This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres

The Nike ACG Pack Vest is designed to reduce bouncing and help keep your items secure during your run. Thoughtfully placed pockets help distribute weight evenly, while pull tabs give you quick and easy access when you need it. Hydration compatible for two 500ml flasks in front and a 2L bladder in the back.


  • Colour Shown: Grey Fog/Safety Orange/Summit White
  • Style: IQ7354-039

Nike ACG GOAT

€134.99

The Nike ACG Pack Vest is designed to reduce bouncing and help keep your items secure during your run. Thoughtfully placed pockets help distribute weight evenly, while pull tabs give you quick and easy access when you need it. Hydration compatible for two 500ml flasks in front and a 2L bladder in the back.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Adjustable front cinch closure lets you adjust your fit.
  • Woven loops and removable bungees on the back hold extra gear and can work with most pole-storage systems.

Product Details

  • 82% polyester/12% elastane/6% nylon
  • Includes a whistle and key hook
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Grey Fog/Safety Orange/Summit White
  • Style: IQ7354-039

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Parfait

    AlexiisG431696458

    Il taille très bien (près du corps) Je prends toujours S chez Nike pour les vêtements de sport/lifestyle. En taille S, ce gilet est prêt de corps. Très bonne qualité de matériaux, comme toujours avec ACG

Nike ACG GOAT Pack Gilet (5L)

Nike ACG GOAT

€134.99

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