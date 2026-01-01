Recycled Materials
ACG Five Towers
Women's UV Protection Jacket
This jacket was designed for the sun-drenched landscape of the Dolomite mountains. Hence the UV protection and sweat-wicking tech to help keep you comfortable. And since alpine conditions can change fast, it packs into its own pocket for easy storage.
- Colour Shown: Sea Glass/Black Spruce/Mineral Slate/Summit White
- Style: II1328-020
ACG Five Towers
Sunny outside? Don't sweat it—this jacket blocks UV rays and wicks perspiration.
This jacket was designed for the sun-drenched landscape of the Dolomite mountains. Hence the UV protection and sweat-wicking tech to help keep you comfortable. And since alpine conditions can change fast, it packs into its own pocket for easy storage.
Product Details
- 93% nylon/7% elastane
- This product provides UVA and UVB protection from the sun only in the areas covered by the garment. To protect exposed areas, the use of good-quality sun cream is recommended.
- Bungee and cord lock at the hem
- Locker loop
- 2-way zip
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Sea Glass/Black Spruce/Mineral Slate/Summit White
- Style: II1328-020
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′9″ (175cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled nylon in Nike products begins as a variety of materials, including recycled carpet and used fish nets. The nylon is cleaned, sorted and converted into flakes before undergoing chemical or mechanical recycling processes to create new, recycled nylon yarns.
- Garments that use materials made from recycled nylon reduce carbon emissions by up to 50% compared to virgin nylon.
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ACG Five Towers
Sunny outside? Don't sweat it—this jacket blocks UV rays and wicks perspiration.
Designed For
Hiking
Protection
UV Coverage
Weight
Lightweight
Tech Specs
Technology
Dri-FIT, UV Protection
Sustainability
This product is made with at least 75% recycled nylon fibres