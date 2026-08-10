ACG Dolomiti Women's Trousers

Poor quality
P21f36f7fdb294a409f6d7a138c04a5bb
Popper on the back pocket broke before even wearing the trousers outside, I highly doubt these trousers can manage any substantial hiking trips or general wear and tear.
Recycled Materials
This product is made from at least 75% recycled nylon fibres
To put these trousers to the test, we took them to the Dolomites in northeastern Italy. There, we trekked through the mountains and explored caves. The verdict? Water-repellent and UV-resistant tech made these trousers ideal for mountain hiking. The loose fit with bungees at the hem added the adjustability we needed for a comfortable feel.
ACG Dolomiti
To put these trousers to the test, we took them to the Dolomites in northeastern Italy. There, we trekked through the mountains and explored caves. The verdict? Water-repellent and UV-resistant tech made these trousers ideal for mountain hiking. The loose fit with bungees at the hem added the adjustability we needed for a comfortable feel.
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3.4 stars
Poor quality
P21f36f7fdb294a409f6d7a138c04a5bb
Popper on the back pocket broke before even wearing the trousers outside, I highly doubt these trousers can manage any substantial hiking trips or general wear and tear.
Good Hiking Pant
nordiqueen
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Excellent fit. Love the baggy pockets and the way it cinches around the ankles. Purchased for hiking, lightweight and breathable material.
Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
#productsprovidedbynike
Stains from mud after first use
CharlotteG45741406
Love the fit and style. Worn once for a slightly muddy hike and are now stained even after washing! - not impressed at all.
ACG Dolomiti