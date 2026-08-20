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Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Turtleneck - Pink Smoke/Light Boulder

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

Men's Dri-FIT Turtleneck

€99.99

Extraordinarily soft and smooth, our ImpossiblySoft fabric feels made for all-day motion. This double-knit turtleneck combines a roomy, sophisticated look and sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology for the ultimate comfort on the go.


  • Colour Shown: Pink Smoke/Light Boulder
  • Style: IF2119-658

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

€99.99

Extraordinarily soft and smooth, our ImpossiblySoft fabric feels made for all-day motion. This double-knit turtleneck combines a roomy, sophisticated look and sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology for the ultimate comfort on the go.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Angled shoulder seams and dropped armholes help you move freely and naturally.

Product Details

  • A signature locker loop on the back collar
  • 51% polyester/25% modal/15% cotton/9% elastane
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Pink Smoke/Light Boulder
  • Style: IF2119-658

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′3″ (191cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Turtleneck

    Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

    €99.99