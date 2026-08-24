EduardY727675876
Amazing! Super good quality! True to size!
Earn your calm with Nike 24.7. Made for intentional recovery and everyday prep, this sweat-wicking hoodie offers an elevated take on comfort. Our ImpossiblySoft fabric gives it a refined, polished look and an incredibly soft and smooth feel—perfect for the cool-down and the comeback.
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Earn your calm with Nike 24.7. Made for intentional recovery and everyday prep, this sweat-wicking hoodie offers an elevated take on comfort. Our ImpossiblySoft fabric gives it a refined, polished look and an incredibly soft and smooth feel—perfect for the cool-down and the comeback.
With Nike 24.7, comfort is the flex. Designed to support you before and after your workout, these performance-inspired essentials let you own every moment.
Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
4.8 stars
EduardY727675876
Amazing! Super good quality! True to size!
Closet Staple
Eclectic T
Love this hoodie for cooler days. I’ve used this mostly for evening runs and throwing on after gym workouts. I’ve also used this to travel when I have to catch a quick flight. The material is soft and lightweight. It also feels good against your skin when you’re sweaty. I’m 5’11 and 145 pounds, so a small in men’s fits perfectly. (I have length in the arms and torso.) Definitely worth the purchase!
Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
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Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie Review
Brandon
The Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie is next level soft. This hoodie is the epitome of comfortable thanks to the breathable Dri-FIT material and perfect fit. This hoodie is also very versatile. I enjoy wearing this hoodie around town or lifting at the gym. Since there is no fleece-lined layer, I can do a variety of activities and not be too warm. Additionally, it has the ability to be dressed up for a night out or dressed down to hang around my apartment. I really like the simple design of this hoodie with soft lines and discrete hints of Nike. The placement of the 24.7 Nike logo on the left sleeve is classy and the extra zipper pockets are practical. Overall, this hoodie performs very well, but it comes at a steep price point. Given the quality and comfort, I would highly recommend this hoodie to anyone, but it is a bit of an investment.
Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
#productsprovidedbynike
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft