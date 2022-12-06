The Best Air Force 1s to Buy Right Now

If you're looking for an iconic, timeless sneaker for everyday wear, there's a Nike Air Force 1 for you. As the first-ever basketball shoe to feature Nike Air technology, the Air Force 1 has since become a sneaker-culture-defining icon.

Now, more than 40 years after the original release, there are loads of Air Force 1 styles to consider. Check out the latest pairs, ranging from low-top styles to boot-inspired designs.

(Related: How to Clean Air Force 1s)