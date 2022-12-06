The Best Air Force 1s to Buy Right Now
Buying Guide
Check out the best Air Force 1 styles and colours to shop now.
If you're looking for an iconic, timeless sneaker for everyday wear, there's a Nike Air Force 1 for you. As the first-ever basketball shoe to feature Nike Air technology, the Air Force 1 has since become a sneaker-culture-defining icon.
Now, more than 40 years after the original release, there are loads of Air Force 1 styles to consider. Check out the latest pairs, ranging from low-top styles to boot-inspired designs.
(Related: How to Clean Air Force 1s)
1. Air Force 1 Low
For a classic, clean-looking sneaker that's easy to slip on and off, you can't go wrong with a pair of low-top Air Force 1s. With a wide assortment of Air Force 1 Low styles available, this silhouette frequently features the latest colourways and special-edition releases.
The low-cut style offers a timeless, streamlined look, while stitched overlays on the upper add extra durability and support with each step.
2. Air Force 1 Mid
For a bit more heft and ankle coverage, opt for a mid-top shoe. Air Force 1 Mids have a slightly high, padded collar and many feature a hook-and-loop strap around the ankle that allows the wearer to adjust the tightness of the shoe and play around with the styling of the strap.
Any AF-1 Mid will feature Nike Air cushioning in the sole and a padded tongue for comfort. And some have added design elements, like a premium, textured leather upper or embroidered accents.
3. Air Force 1 High
The first Air Force 1 was a high-top sneaker—making these a top choice for sneaker lovers looking for the OG style.
Like some low- and mid-top Air Force 1s, you can choose Nike-designed colourways or customise your own Nike By You AF-1 with unique materials and shades for the laces, upper, Swoosh and sole. High-top AF1s also contain an ankle strap that allows for a customisable look and fit.
(Related: The Best Nike High-top Sneakers You Can Buy Right Now)
4. Air Force 1 Boots
Nike Air Force 1 boots contain the sneaker's signature style and crisp leather—but with extra durability and traction, making them ideal for outdoor use. AF-1 boots offer extra tread on the sole and synthetic insulation to keep feet dry and warm.
Some varieties feature water-repellent leather and studded toe designs for protection, as well as an extended tongue that ensures water and debris don't get inside the shoe.
5. Air Force 1 Platforms
For those who want a bit more height in their Air Force 1s or are looking for a lifestyle sneaker with an extra-chunky sole, go for a pair of platforms. Platform Air Force 1s feature a lifted midsole that's padded with a soft foam underfoot for extra comfort with each step.
Words by Julia Sullivan