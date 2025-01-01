  1. Futball
  Cipők

Rózsaszín Futball Cipők(43)

Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite FG alacsony szárú, stoplis futballcipő
269,99 EUR
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite FG magas szárú futballcipő
279,99 EUR
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro Műgyepre készült, alacsony szárú futballcipő
159,99 EUR
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy SG-Pro magas szárú, stoplis futballcipő
99,99 EUR
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro Normál talajra készült, alacsony szárú futballcipő gyerekeknek/nagyobb gyerekeknek
119,99 EUR
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite AG-Pro alacsony szárú futballcipő
269,99 EUR
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite SG-Pro alacsony szárú, stoplis futballcipő
279,99 EUR
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy TF magas szárú futballcipő
94,99 EUR
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro FG alacsony szárú, stoplis futballcipő
159,99 EUR
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Club
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Club MG magas szárú, stoplis futballcipő
69,99 EUR
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite SG-Pro magasszárú futballcipő
289,99 EUR
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy Többféle talajra készült, alacsony szárú futballcipő
89,99 EUR
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy IC magasszárú futballcipő
94,99 EUR
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy Lágy talajra készült, alacsony szárú futballcipő
94,99 EUR
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Club
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Club Többféle talajra készült, alacsony szárú futballcipő kisgyerekeknek
44,99 EUR
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro Műfűre készült, alacsony szárú futballcipő
139,99 EUR
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy Többféle talajra készült, magas szárú futballcipő
94,99 EUR
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Club
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Club Többféle talajra készült, alacsony szárú stoplis futballcipő
64,99 EUR
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Club
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Club Többféle talajra készült, magas szárú futballcipő gyerekeknek/nagyobb gyerekeknek
54,99 EUR
Nike Total 90
Nike Total 90 Női cipő
109,99 EUR
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Club
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Club MG alacsony szárú, stoplis futballcipő gyerekeknek/nagyobb gyerekeknek
49,99 EUR
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy TF alacsony szárú futballcipő
89,99 EUR
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Club
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Club Műfűre készült, alacsony szárú futballcipő gyerekeknek/nagyobb gyerekeknek
49,99 EUR
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Pro
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Pro Normál talajra készült, magas szárú futballcipő
169,99 EUR
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Pro
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Pro Normál talajra készült, magas szárú futballcipő
169,99 EUR
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Club
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Club TF magas szárú futballcipő
69,99 EUR
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy IC magasszárú futballcipő gyerekeknek/nagyobb gyerekeknek
74,99 EUR
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy TF magas szárú futballcipő gyerekeknek/nagyobb gyerekeknek
74,99 EUR
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Club
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Club IC alacsony szárú futballcipő
64,99 EUR
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy Műgyepre készült, magas szárú futballcipő gyerekeknek/nagyobb gyerekeknek
74,99 EUR
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy IC alacsony szárú futballcipő
89,99 EUR
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy IC alacsony szárú futballcipő gyerekeknek/nagyobb gyerekeknek
64,99 EUR
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Club
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Club TF magas szárú futballcipő gyerekeknek/nagyobb gyerekeknek
54,99 EUR
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Club
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Club Műfűre készült, alacsony szárú futballcipő kisgyerekeknek
44,99 EUR
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Club
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Club IC alacsony szárú futballcipő kisgyerekeknek
39,99 EUR
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy MG magas szárú, stoplis futballcipő gyerekeknek/nagyobb gyerekeknek
74,99 EUR
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Club
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Club TF alacsony szárú futballcipő
64,99 EUR
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy TF alacsony szárú futballcipő gyerekeknek/nagyobb gyerekeknek
64,99 EUR
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy MG alacsony szárú, stoplis futballcipő gyerekeknek/nagyobb gyerekeknek
64,99 EUR
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy Műgyepre készült, alacsony szárú futballcipő gyerekeknek/nagyobb gyerekeknek
64,99 EUR
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Club
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Club IC magasszárú futballcipő
69,99 EUR
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite AG-Pro magas szárú, stoplis futballcipő
279,99 EUR
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Elite
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Elite Normál talajra készült, alacsony szárú futballcipő
35% kedvezmény

Pink football shoes: bring bold colour to your A-game

Everyone will be dazzled by your footwork when you pull on a pair of pink football boots. We've crafted our pro-quality footwear in vibrant shades, so you can show off your personality on the pitch. From raspberry to magenta hues, you'll find pink football shoes to support your feet with every step. Each pair features our iconic Swoosh—often in a contrasting colour to turn heads as you play. We've even got options to customise, so you can make them your own with initials or a special number. With sizes for kids as well as adults, the whole family can get kitted out to play the beautiful game.


Lacing up in wet conditions? Choose pink boots for football that feature conical studs to give super-charged traction and quick releases. Zoom Air units in the footplates provide an extra springy feel underfoot, helping you to move faster. For the best ball control, opt for pink football boots with NikeSkin—a soft and flexible mesh material linked together by a thin coating. It's designed to give you the feeling of playing barefoot, so you can take control of every touch. Your feet will stay securely in place thanks to stretchy Flyknit cuffs that hug your ankles.


Go big with your goals and your colour choices. Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. And by choosing football boots in pink with the Sustainable Materials tag, you can join us. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets that have been diverted from landfill.