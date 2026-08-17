Nike Dunk Low cipő nagyobb gyerekeknek

Daughter Loves Dunks
NiiqueWiitDaDimples
My kid loves dunk. She says they’re very comfortable and they match perfectly with the schools uniform.
A sneakergyűjteményed kosárlabda ihlette hőse klasszikus paneljeivel, párnázásával és oldschool futófelületével hű a klasszikus Nike-hangulathoz.
Nike Dunk Low
A sneakergyűjteményed kosárlabda ihlette hőse klasszikus paneljeivel, párnázásával és oldschool futófelületével hű a klasszikus Nike-hangulathoz.
A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.
Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.
4.8 csillag
Daughter Loves Dunks
NiiqueWiitDaDimples
My kid loves dunk. She says they’re very comfortable and they match perfectly with the schools uniform.
JasmineW223231254
My Daughter love them they was for school match her uniforms
Legoooo!
AmandaM261010329
Love the look and feel of these shoes! Very unique and received lots of compliments while wearing them!
Nike Dunk Low