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Nike Dunk Low cipő nagyobb gyerekeknek - Fehér/Shimmer/Fehér/Shimmer

Nike Dunk Low

Cipő nagyobb gyerekeknek

30% kedvezmény
Méret kiválasztásaMéretezési útmutató

A sneakergyűjteményed kosárlabda ihlette hőse klasszikus paneljeivel, párnázásával és oldschool futófelületével hű a klasszikus Nike-hangulathoz.


  • Megjelenített szín: Fehér/Shimmer/Fehér/Shimmer
  • Stílus: IU7766-134

Nike Dunk Low

30% kedvezmény

A sneakergyűjteményed kosárlabda ihlette hőse klasszikus paneljeivel, párnázásával és oldschool futófelületével hű a klasszikus Nike-hangulathoz.

Előnyök

  • A műbőr felsőrész tartós és kényelmes.
  • A lábujjrészen lévő perforációk fokozzák a szellőzést.
  • A teljes hosszúságú, az eredetihez hasonló tapadási mintázatú gumi külsőtalp gondoskodik a tartós tapadásról.

Termékadatok

  • Mély kivágású gallér
  • Műbőr felsőrész
  • Klasszikus fűzők
  • Megjelenített szín: Fehér/Shimmer/Fehér/Shimmer
  • Stílus: IU7766-134

Szállítás és visszaküldések

A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.

Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.

Értékelések (1142)

4.8 csillag

  • Daughter Loves Dunks

    NiiqueWiitDaDimples

    My kid loves dunk. She says they’re very comfortable and they match perfectly with the schools uniform.

  • JasmineW223231254

    My Daughter love them they was for school match her uniforms

  • Legoooo!

    AmandaM261010329

    Love the look and feel of these shoes! Very unique and received lots of compliments while wearing them!

Nike Dunk Low cipő nagyobb gyerekeknek

Nike Dunk Low

30% kedvezmény

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