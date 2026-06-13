 
1 / 12. kép
Nike Academy Team keményborítású futballedzőtáska (közepes, 37 l) - Fekete/Fekete/Fehér

Nike Academy Team

Keményborítású futballedzőtáska (közepes, 37 l)

49,99 €
Fekete/Fekete/Fehér
Midnight Navy/Fekete/Fehér

Elfogyott:

Ez a termék jelenleg nem kapható

A Nike Academy Team keményborítású edzőtáska strapabíró kialakításában rendezetten tárolhatod a holmidat. Kemény alja segít biztonságban tartani a holmid, a különböző fülek pedig hordozhatóságot biztosítanak a pályára jövet-menet.


  • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Fekete/Fehér
  • Stílus: CU8096-010

Nike Academy Team

49,99 €

STRAPABÍRÓ TÁROLÓHELY AZ INGÁZÁSHOZ.

A Nike Academy Team keményborítású edzőtáska strapabíró kialakításában rendezetten tárolhatod a holmidat. Kemény alja segít biztonságban tartani a holmid, a különböző fülek pedig hordozhatóságot biztosítanak a pályára jövet-menet.

A termék előnyei

  • A fő tárolórész bőséges tárolóhelyet nyújt.
  • A kemény alsó rész védelmet nyújt az ütésektől és a karcolásoktól.
  • Az alján található cipzáras nedves/száraz rekeszben tisztán és rendezetten tarthatod a felszerelésed.
  • Az összekapcsolható pántoknak köszönhetően többféle módon is viheted a táskát.

Termékadatok

  • 53,5 cm (h.) × 30,5 cm (sz.) × 28 cm (ma.)
  • 37 l
  • 100% poliészter
  • Csak lemosható
  • Importált
  • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Fekete/Fehér
  • Stílus: CU8096-010

Értékelések (8)

4 csillag

  • Nike can do better - so just “DO IT”

    James409220563

    The quality is not even HALF of the old NIKE gym bags. The bag is decent and still sleek for gym purposes. Why not make the bags more expensive so you can use better materials instead of cutting corners- example the strap can’t be clipped off and the bag is not as good as the AIR MAX DUFFLE - just make them More expensive and let us buy the more expensive bags with the better materials and insulation compartments, more structure and better anti rain and stain materials etc better zippers etc etc etc - like the older Nike air max premium gym bags. Would say the bag is still decent due to what’s on the market at this price.

  • Very high quality practical gym bag.

    Haroldaa9c33ecba4345f78adc02e68145f811

    Very high quality with a decent hard bottom. The wet dry underside compartment is great for my damp towel and shorts while the top can store my trainers and workout clothes. Well worth the money.

  • Perfect

    danphc1

    I wanted a bag that has a hard bottom because I just hate it when my bag sags. Not only does this bag looks great it’s also relatively good value for money. It was the perfect size to put my boxing gloves and my gym stuff. I would ignore the other reviewer that said it’s too small — that’s their own fault for not checking the size properly. There is also a L size version of this if you need a bigger size.

Nike Academy Team keményborítású futballedzőtáska (közepes, 37 l)

Nike Academy Team

49,99 €

Tedd teljessé a megjelenésed

Item 3 of 53