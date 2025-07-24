Woven sweatpants and joggers: smash your goals
Whether you're hitting the gym or the track, our woven joggers help you power through your next workout. Lightweight materials deliver the comfort and coverage you need, without weighing you down. Explore pairs made with stretchy fibres, letting you move easily in every direction. Plus, breathable fabrics deliver effective air circulation—helping you stay cool as the intensity rises.
So you're a runner. A footballer. A gym fanatic. However you like to move, testing your limits means working out as hard as possible. To help you stay cool, choose woven sweatpants crafted with Nike Dri-FIT technology. Our acclaimed fabric wicks away sweat from your skin and draws it to the surface. This allows for quicker evaporation to help you stay fresh and dry. Throw on our woven joggers over your shorts to keep your muscles protected when you're warming up or cooling down. Or, go for options crafted with a water-repellent design so you can give your best performance in challenging outdoor conditions.
At Nike, we understand that fine margins matter in sport. That's why we pay close attention to each detail of our woven joggers. You'll discover pairs with elasticated waistbands that give a flexible fit. Meanwhile, adjustable drawcords hold everything securely in place. We include zipped and side pockets, so you can keep your phone, keys and other essentials handy. For extra support and breathability, pick styles with lightweight mesh linings. This also increases airflow for long-lasting comfort. No matter which pair you choose, you'll find our iconic Nike Swoosh across the range—our unmistakable badge of quality.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose woven joggers and sweatpants with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.