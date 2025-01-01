Women's Nike Alpha sports bras: the support you need
We created the Nike Alpha sports bra, so you can train with total confidence. Expect the highest level of support that minimises bounce and gives a secure feel. And all the while, you'll get the comfort and freedom you need to train at your best. You'll also find moulded cups that give a smooth look with flattering shaping, and wide underbust bands that stay in place without digging in.
So, you're a dedicated runner. A passionate gym-goer. Whatever your exercise passion, testing your potential means you'll work up a sweat. That's why we make our Alpha bras from our unique Nike Dri-FIT material—it wicks away moisture from your skin, so it can dry quickly. You'll also find strategically placed perforated panels that deliver added airflow to high-heat areas, and cutaway sections in the back that give your body extra freedom to breathe.
A great athletic performance is all about fine margins, so we make our Alpha sports bras with careful attention to detail. Look out for thoughtful touches like shoulder straps that adjust at the front, so you can find your optimum fit without needing to twist and stretch. Plus, adjustable back sizes that let you alter the compression level to suit. And our practical zip-front designs mean you can get dressed and undressed quickly and comfortably.
To protect the future of our planet, we all need to play our role. That’s why we created Nike's Move to Zero—a company-wide programme to take us to net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. As part of this commitment, we recycle an average of one billion plastic bottles each year to create top-quality yarns for our apparel. To join us on the journey, look for Nike Alpha sports bras with the Sustainable Materials tag.