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Women's Nike Black Friday Clothing Sale 2026

Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
28% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx) Fleece Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx) Fleece Shorts
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Essentials
Jordan Brooklyn Essentials Women's 10cm (approx.) Shorts
Jordan Brooklyn Essentials
Women's 10cm (approx.) Shorts
28% off
ACG Smith Summit
ACG Smith Summit Women's Zip-Off Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Women's Zip-Off Trousers
30% off
Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel AeroLoft
Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel AeroLoft Women's Running Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel AeroLoft
Women's Running Gilet
30% off
Nike Swift Breathe
Nike Swift Breathe Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Breathe
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
29% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
T-Shirt
28% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Sold Out
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
13% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
29% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Trousers
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Trousers
30% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's T-shirt
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Women's T-shirt
30% off
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Dri-FIT Flouncy Tennis Skirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Dri-FIT Flouncy Tennis Skirt
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
T-Shirt
18% off
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
30% off
Nike Advantage
Nike Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Tennis Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Tennis Trousers
30% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
29% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Therma-FIT Mid-Rise Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Therma-FIT Mid-Rise Fleece Trousers
30% off
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Women's Cropped Satin-Lined Hoodie
Jordan Flight Fleece
Women's Cropped Satin-Lined Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Women's Mid-Rise Joggers
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Women's Mid-Rise Joggers
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Mid-Rise Tracksuit Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Mid-Rise Tracksuit Bottoms
30% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's Tight Ribbed Tank Top
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Women's Tight Ribbed Tank Top
28% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Shorts
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Shorts
30% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
T-Shirt
18% off
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
25% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
28% off
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Flared Trousers
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Flared Trousers
30% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Poplin
Nike Sportswear Chill Poplin Women's Loose Mid-Rise Stripe Shorts
Nike Sportswear Chill Poplin
Women's Loose Mid-Rise Stripe Shorts
30% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
30% off
Nike Wool Classics
Nike Wool Classics Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
Nike Wool Classics
Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's French Terry Top
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's French Terry Top
30% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry Women's Dress
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Women's Dress
30% off
Nike Swift Breathe
Nike Swift Breathe Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 6.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Breathe
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 6.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
30% off
NikeCourt Court Collection
NikeCourt Court Collection Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Court Collection
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Tennis Shorts
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Full-Zip Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Full-Zip Long-Sleeve Top
30% off
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Tank Top
29% off
Nike (M) One
Nike (M) One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
Recycled Materials
Nike (M) One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
30% off
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
30% off
Jordan Flight Mountainside
Jordan Flight Mountainside Women's Printed Long-Sleeve Bodysuit
Jordan Flight Mountainside
Women's Printed Long-Sleeve Bodysuit
30% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Slim Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Slim Short-Sleeve Top
18% off
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Tracksuit Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Tracksuit Bottoms
30% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
29% off

Women's Nike Black Friday clothing 2026: smash your goals

Get your favourites for less in the Nike Black Friday women's clothing sale. Whether you're tackling a long run or stepping onto the tennis court, we've got you covered with deals on our high-performance apparel. Discover everything from supportive sports bras to leggings that flex with you.

Stay cool for longer

When your workout heats up, you can keep your cool in fabrics that offer superior ventilation. Look out for trousers and tops that come with mesh panels for maximum airflow. For more intense sessions, opt for styles made with Nike Dri-FIT technology. It wicks sweat away from the skin, so it can evaporate fast—helping you stay dry and fresh. And when the temperature drops, keep moving in clothing made with Nike Therma-FIT fabric. It's designed to retain body heat, so your muscles stay warm and cosy. Heading outdoors? Don't let the rain interrupt your training. Our weatherproof running jackets and windbreakers, made with Nike Storm-FIT fabric, keep the water out and lock warmth in.

Find your comfort zone

In our women's clothing Nike Black Friday sale, it's easy to find your perfect fit. Look for curved joggers that taper at the bottom for a clean look that shows off your trainers. Or if you prefer a roomy fit, opt for styles with pleats at the front that add volume. Need something that's squat-proof and gym-friendly? Choose leggings with an extra-wide waistband that helps them stay put, even during the toughest workouts. And when it's time to layer up, our reversible jackets, gilets and long-sleeved crop tops are ideal for mixing and matching.

Stretch your limits

Get Nike Black Friday women's clothing deals on your favourite yoga pieces. Made with breathable and lightweight materials, our stretchy gear is designed to move with you—so nothing holds you back on the mat. Discover super-soft leggings, biker shorts and sports bras that feel like a second skin. And for high-performance flexibility that lasts wash after wash, look out for clothes crafted with InfinaSmooth technology.

Details that make a difference

At Nike, we know details matter when it comes to great performance. That's why we design our leggings and shorts with handy pockets—ideal for stashing your valuables when you're on the move. When it comes to supportive gym bras, you'll find a range of options in the women's Nike Black Friday clothing sale. Choose padded or non-padded styles, depending on the coverage you need. From light support for easy stretching to high-impact bras for running, there's a range of support levels to suit every athlete and every discipline. You can also find maternity bras that are designed to flex with your changing shape and give you the support you need.