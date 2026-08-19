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Nike Black Friday Clothing Deals 2026

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Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
30% off
Nike Sportswear 'R9'
Nike Sportswear 'R9' Men's T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear 'R9'
Men's T-Shirt
28% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Jogger
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Jogger
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
28% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx) Fleece Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx) Fleece Shorts
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Essentials
Jordan Brooklyn Essentials Women's 10cm (approx.) Shorts
Jordan Brooklyn Essentials
Women's 10cm (approx.) Shorts
28% off
Nike Swim
Nike Swim Men's 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Volley Shorts
Nike Swim
Men's 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Volley Shorts
30% off
ACG Smith Summit
ACG Smith Summit Women's Zip-Off Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Women's Zip-Off Trousers
30% off
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's N.A.C. 18cm (approx.) Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's N.A.C. 18cm (approx.) Training Shorts
30% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Joggers
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Trousers
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Trousers
30% off
Nike Gym Heritage
Nike Gym Heritage Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Training Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Gym Heritage
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Training Trousers
30% off
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Knit Training Shorts
Nike N.A.C.
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Knit Training Shorts
30% off
Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel AeroLoft
Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel AeroLoft Women's Running Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel AeroLoft
Women's Running Gilet
30% off
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
30% off
Nike Swift Breathe
Nike Swift Breathe Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Breathe
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
29% off
Nike Air
Nike Air Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
Nike Air
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Velocity
Nike Velocity Men's Dri-FIT Chest-Logo Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Velocity
Men's Dri-FIT Chest-Logo Golf Polo
30% off
Boston Celtics Essential
Boston Celtics Essential Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Boston Celtics Essential
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
18% off
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shorts
28% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
T-Shirt
28% off
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Football Shorts
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Football Shorts
28% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
30% off
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
30% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Joggers
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Joggers
30% off
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
30% off
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece Men's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece
Men's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
30% off
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Chicago Bulls Courtside Men's Jordan '85 NBA Statement T-Shirt
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Men's Jordan '85 NBA Statement T-Shirt
28% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
13% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
29% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Alumni Shorts
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Alumni Shorts
30% off
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2022/23 Association Edition
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2022/23 Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2022/23 Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
30% off
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers City Edition
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers City Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers City Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
30% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Colour-Block Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
Nike Tech
Men's Colour-Block Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
30% off
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Trousers
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Trousers
30% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
30% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Therma-FIT Parka
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Therma-FIT Parka
30% off
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Dri-FIT Flouncy Tennis Skirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Dri-FIT Flouncy Tennis Skirt
30% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Dri-FIT Shori-Knit Shorts
Nike Tech
Men's Dri-FIT Shori-Knit Shorts
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Men's T-Shirt
28% off
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
30% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
30% off
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
30% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Joggers
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Joggers
30% off
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
30% off
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece Men's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece
Men's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
30% off
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Chicago Bulls Courtside Men's Jordan '85 NBA Statement T-Shirt
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Men's Jordan '85 NBA Statement T-Shirt
28% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
13% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
29% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Alumni Shorts
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Alumni Shorts
30% off
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2022/23 Association Edition
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2022/23 Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2022/23 Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
30% off
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers City Edition
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers City Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers City Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
30% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Colour-Block Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
Nike Tech
Men's Colour-Block Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
30% off
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Trousers
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Trousers
30% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
30% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Therma-FIT Parka
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Therma-FIT Parka
30% off
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Dri-FIT Flouncy Tennis Skirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Dri-FIT Flouncy Tennis Skirt
30% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Dri-FIT Shori-Knit Shorts
Nike Tech
Men's Dri-FIT Shori-Knit Shorts
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Men's T-Shirt
28% off
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
30% off

Nike Black Friday clothing deals 2026: upgrade your sportswear

Refresh your workout kit and your wardrobe with our Nike Black Friday 2026 clothing offers. Our pieces feature innovative fabrics that keep you smashing your goals―whether you're hitting the gym, field or court. Explore our Nike Black Friday clothing deals for men, women and kids and discover sportswear that works as hard as you do.

Nike tech for your biggest challenges

When your workout heats up, you need fabrics that keep you cool―so you can stay focused on your training. Nike Black Friday sports clothing with Dri-FIT Technology wicks sweat away from the skin so it can dry fast. And you'll stay comfortable and ready for whatever your session throws at you. Plus, sportswear with Nike Breathe fabric lets warm air out by providing ventilation in high-heat zones―keeping you fresh for longer.

Warm up in cool weather

When the temperature falls, grab sportswear that keeps you warm. Sweatshirts made from brushed fleece will keep you snug and are ideal for layering. Meanwhile, hoodies with pockets let you stash your stuff and are perfect for protecting your hands from the chill. Choose tops with full or half zips to control the coverage and ventilation.

Nike Black Friday clothes for the elements

Nike coats and jackets create a shield from wet and cold weather. Look out for Nike Black Friday clothing deals on jackets with synthetic insulation for protection without added bulk―so nothing will weigh you down. Sports coats with fleece linings deliver softness for quick comfort in harsh weather conditions. And you'll stay dry no matter where you're headed in coats with hoods that give you extra coverage and protection from the rain. You'll also find deals on outwear specifically designed for kids. No matter how much time they spend outdoors, our coats and jackets will keep them cosy.

Sportswear that moves with you

Stay covered without compromising movement in our trousers, leggings and shorts. They're made from lightweight fabric that's durable and can go the distance with you. Trousers in our Nike Black Friday clothes sale stretch with your body, so you can bend and kick with ease during the most intense workouts. Or pick compression leggings and tights for relentless support and a body-hugging feel as you work out. The stretchy fabric means you can move naturally no matter what you're training for.

Create your own look in Nike tracksuits

When you're walking to training or practising outdoors, you need clothes that'll keep you comfy―and getting the right fit is key for that. Deck yourself out in our full tracksuits for a coordinated style. Our tops and joggers have roomy designs and just the right amount of stretch―so nothing will hold you back. Nike Black Friday clothing featuring elastic waistbands with drawcords creates a perfectly snug fit, while the ribbed cuffs keep cold air out. Go for a matching tracksuit or mix and match to create a personalised look that lets you rep your own style.