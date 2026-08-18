Women's Nike Black Friday Deals 2026

(388)
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Nike Air Max 90 Drift Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Men's Shoes
30% off
Sabrina 3 'Three'
Sabrina 3 'Three' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 'Three'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Romaleos 4
Nike Romaleos 4 Weightlifting Shoes
Nike Romaleos 4
Weightlifting Shoes
30% off
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th'
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women' Shoe
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Women' Shoe
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
28% off
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM
Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
30% off
Nike Maxfly 2
Nike Maxfly 2 Athletics Sprinting Spikes
Nike Maxfly 2
Athletics Sprinting Spikes
30% off
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Men's shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Men's shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 270
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8 Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro 'Erling Haaland'
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro 'Erling Haaland' Artificial-Grass Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro 'Erling Haaland'
Artificial-Grass Football Boot
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx) Fleece Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx) Fleece Shorts
30% off
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Cortez
Nike Cortez Women's Shoes
Nike Cortez
Women's Shoes
30% off
Sabrina 3 "Gamer"
Sabrina 3 "Gamer" Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 "Gamer"
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 'Erling Haaland'
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 'Erling Haaland' Artificial-Grass Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 'Erling Haaland'
Artificial-Grass Football Boot
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Aura Edge
Nike Aura Edge Women's Shoes
Nike Aura Edge
Women's Shoes
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Essentials
Jordan Brooklyn Essentials Women's 10cm (approx.) Shorts
Jordan Brooklyn Essentials
Women's 10cm (approx.) Shorts
28% off
ACG Smith Summit
ACG Smith Summit Women's Zip-Off Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Women's Zip-Off Trousers
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro 'Erling Haaland'
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro 'Erling Haaland' Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro 'Erling Haaland'
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Giannis Freak 7 "Fearless"
Giannis Freak 7 "Fearless" Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 7 "Fearless"
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Zoom GP Challenge Pro PRM
Nike Zoom GP Challenge Pro PRM Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Zoom GP Challenge Pro PRM
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
30% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Structured Racing Cap
Nike Club
Structured Racing Cap
29% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro 'Erling Haaland'
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro 'Erling Haaland' Turf Football Shoes
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro 'Erling Haaland'
Turf Football Shoes
30% off
Nike Court Vision Low
Nike Court Vision Low Women's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Low
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel AeroLoft
Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel AeroLoft Women's Running Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel AeroLoft
Women's Running Gilet
30% off
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM Women's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM
Women's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
30% off
Nike Swift Breathe
Nike Swift Breathe Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Breathe
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
29% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
T-Shirt
28% off
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Women's Shoes
Nike Shox TL
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Metcon 10 AMP
Nike Metcon 10 AMP Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10 AMP
Men's Workout Shoes
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE
Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike P-6000 SE
Nike P-6000 SE Women's Shoes
Nike P-6000 SE
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
30% off
Nike
Nike Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Backpack (21L)
25% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Rob Dillingham'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Rob Dillingham' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Rob Dillingham'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Air Force 1 '07 Low SE
Air Force 1 '07 Low SE Women's Shoes
Air Force 1 '07 Low SE
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Dunk Low x Harris Tweed®
Nike Dunk Low x Harris Tweed® Women's Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike Dunk Low x Harris Tweed®
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Women's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
30% off
Nike GP Challenge Pro PRM
Nike GP Challenge Pro PRM Women's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
Nike GP Challenge Pro PRM
Women's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
30% off
Nike Pegasus Plus
Nike Pegasus Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Women's shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Women's shoes
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8 Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Academy
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Academy Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Academy
Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
30% off
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 SE
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 SE Men's Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 SE
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10
Men's Workout Shoes
30% off
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM
Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
30% off
Luka 5
Luka 5 Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
13% off
Book 2 'Spiridon'
Book 2 'Spiridon' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Spiridon'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Cortez
Nike Cortez Women's Shoes
Nike Cortez
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Cross-Body Bag (2L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Cross-Body Bag (2L)
28% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
29% off
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
30% off
Nike Tiempo Reactgato
Nike Tiempo Reactgato Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Tiempo Reactgato
Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
30% off
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Men's Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Jordan Poole'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Jordan Poole' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Jordan Poole'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
30% off
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Women's Shoes
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Trousers
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Trousers
30% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
30% off
Nike Zoom Fly 6 SE
Nike Zoom Fly 6 SE Women's Road Racing Shoe
Nike Zoom Fly 6 SE
Women's Road Racing Shoe
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Women's shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Women's shoes
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8 Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Academy
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Academy Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Academy
Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
30% off
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 SE
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 SE Men's Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 SE
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10
Men's Workout Shoes
30% off
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM
Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
30% off
Luka 5
Luka 5 Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
13% off
Book 2 'Spiridon'
Book 2 'Spiridon' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Spiridon'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Cortez
Nike Cortez Women's Shoes
Nike Cortez
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Cross-Body Bag (2L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Cross-Body Bag (2L)
28% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
29% off
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
30% off
Nike Tiempo Reactgato
Nike Tiempo Reactgato Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Tiempo Reactgato
Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
30% off
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Men's Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Jordan Poole'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Jordan Poole' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Jordan Poole'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
30% off
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Women's Shoes
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Trousers
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Trousers
30% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
30% off
Nike Zoom Fly 6 SE
Nike Zoom Fly 6 SE Women's Road Racing Shoe
Nike Zoom Fly 6 SE
Women's Road Racing Shoe
30% off

Women's Nike Black Friday sale 2026: refresh your workout wardrobe

Whether you need new running shoes, cosy joggers or supportive leggings, the women's Nike Black Friday sale has you covered. From durable outdoor gear to handy accessories, there's something for every gym bag. Plus, premium fabrics and innovative features mean every piece is designed to support your workout goals.

Innovative technology that lasts

Want to know the secret behind the sweat-wicking properties of our activewear? It's our innovative Dri-FIT technology. We use smart micro-fibre construction to move sweat away from the skin and disperse it evenly over the surface of the fabric. This way, it can evaporate more quickly—helping you stay dry and comfortable. We also test it rigorously in our labs to make sure the quality lasts for the life of the garment, so there's no limit on how hard you train. In the women's Nike Black Friday sale, you'll find a range of apparel crafted with Nike Dri-FIT fabric, from running tops to gym shorts.

Your comfort takes first place

Get women's Nike Black Friday deals on clothing designed for all-day comfort. Whether you're stretching in a yoga class or cheering your team on from the stands, our gear is made to move with you. Super stretchy and lightweight fabrics let you move in all directions, while breathable materials help regulate your temperature. Meanwhile, elasticated waistbands and adjustable drawstrings give you a snug fit and move with you to maintain it. In chilly weather, pull on a hoodie crafted from cosy Nike Tech Fleece. The soft brushed texture has a heat-locking effect, while still being extremely slimline for warmth without the weight.

Smart organisation from your class to your commute

From sleek cross-body bags to roomy holdalls, we've got plenty of options for transporting your gear in our women's Nike Black Friday sale. If you've got a busy day ahead, choose a style with a slip pocket for your laptop and room for a change of shoes. Prefer travelling light? Compact options make it easy to grab your essentials and go. Meanwhile, cushioned straps ease the pressure on your shoulders, so you can keep moving for longer. Look out for branded metalwork and contrasting colour hardware for a premium pop.

Showcase your unique style

Everything in the women's Nike Black Friday sale is designed to look as good as it feels. Choose bold colours for a stand-out look, or pick a monochrome palette for timeless style. Striking prints make a big impact, especially when finished with our iconic Nike Swoosh in a contrasting colour. Look out for branded waistbands on shorts and leggings for extra detail. Looking for your perfect fit? Relaxed silhouettes are ideal for layering, while slim-fit options look sleek.