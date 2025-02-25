Windbreakers: protection against the elements
Don't let anything stand in the way of your workout. A windbreaker jacket keeps warmth in and water out, so you can stay focused on your performance. Discover designs that combine flexibility and durability with materials made to protect you from rain and shine. Plus, the breathable designs help you stay ventilated as you rack up the miles. Explore our windbreaker coats with distinctive chevron design lines on the front, inspired by our original Nike Windrunner tracksuit jacket from the 1970s.
Lightweight flexibility
Our jackets are made from lightweight fabric that won't weigh you down, so you can continue pushing your limits. Relaxed silhouettes and loose fits make it easy to layer them over your favourite sportswear, too. Expect smooth woven and textured finishes, all branded with our iconic Nike Swoosh for a premium aesthetic. When it comes to breathability, our windbreakers are made to allow consistent airflow, letting you stay cool however hard you're working. Plus, choose a design with a vent at the back that keeps air moving—keeping you comfortable while you're on the move.
Designed to go the distance
Each of our windbreaker coats has been carefully constructed to face the toughest challenges. We're talking durable fabrics, strong seams and anti-snag construction—because your windbreaker should keep pace with your active lifestyle. GORE-TEX fabric protects you from the elements by repelling water, so you stay dry. Meanwhile, impressive breathability and sweat-wicking fabrics move moisture away from your skin so it dries quickly. On sunny days, look for windbreaker coats with UV-blocking fabric—it provides protection in the areas covered by the jacket.
Weather-ready styles
Water-repellent coatings allow moisture to run off the surface quickly, so rain doesn't interrupt your performance. Meanwhile, water-tight zips on pockets and plackets prevent water from seeping in, giving you peace of mind that your valuables are protected. For extra warmth, look out for stretchy cuffs and elasticated drawcords. These cinch in the fabric to lock in heat and give a secure feel, even when you're working hard. Plus, styles with adjustable hoods offer extra coverage when the temperature drops.
Find sizes for everyone
Running in low light? Look for windbreaker jackets with design elements that keep you visible. Or, rep your favourite team in a club-branded windbreaker jacket that provides all-day comfort. With a wide range of sizes and fits, the whole family can get involved. If you're looking for convenience, choose a packable windbreaker jacket. These versatile designs have a hidden pocket inside that helps you easily pack the jacket away when not in use—so they're easy to grab and go.
A better future
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, look out for a windbreaker jacket with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.