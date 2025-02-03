Tennis skirts: play your best match
Channel your inner champion with a cool and comfortable tennis skirt or dress—made for the grass-court season and beyond. Find sleek and sophisticated Nike tennis dresses in classic black and white to show you mean business. The glove-like fit is comfortable and aerodynamic, and you'll love the lightweight and supremely soft fabric. And thanks to an additional bit of stretch, you'll always feel ready to sprint, turn and volley without distractions. We've got tennis dresses with shorts—practical for big matches—as well as no-shorts designs you can style how you like, on the court and off it.
What makes a Grand Slam winner? They obsess over the details and have perfected their art. And that's exactly what we've done, creating the ultimate Nike tennis skirt and skort designs. For you, this means fabric so light it's barely there and a breathable weave that keeps you cool. Meanwhile, we design our shorts in the perfect length for maximum comfort and zero chafing. Choose your ideal fit, whether it's a straight-cut style or our classic club-style skirts, for confidence on the court. And you're sure to feel limitless if you opt for our stretchy, sweat-wicking inner shorts with optimum-sized ball pockets.
Who says tennis is all about traditional styles? We celebrate the challengers—strong in the face of adversity and true to themselves. Pick bold colours and innovative designs that allow you to express yourself on court. With a huge range of colours—there's a tennis skort for every mood and match, so try a design that speaks to you. A tennis dress with a collar is a nod to past Wimbledon styles, while a sporty V-neck and high-tech, sweat-wicking racerback says you serve to win.