  1. Nike Sportswear
    2. /
  2. Clothing
    3. /
  3. Trousers & Tights

Sportswear Trousers & Tights(138)

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers (Extended Size)
Just In
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers (Extended Size)
€39.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tracksuit
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Tracksuit
€59.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Trousers
Just In
Nike Club
Men's Trousers
€74.99
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Just In
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
€39.99
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry Women's Mid-Rise French Terry Open-Hem Tracksuit Bottoms
Just In
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Women's Mid-Rise French Terry Open-Hem Tracksuit Bottoms
€64.99
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
Just In
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
€59.99
Nike Wool Classics
Nike Wool Classics Fleece Trousers
Just In
Nike Wool Classics
Fleece Trousers
€139.99
Nike Wool Classics
Nike Wool Classics Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
Just In
Nike Wool Classics
Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
€139.99
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Cuffed Fleece Trousers
Just In
Nike Solo Swoosh
Men's Cuffed Fleece Trousers
€99.99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Woven Cargo Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Woven Cargo Trousers
€89.99
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
Just In
Nike Solo Swoosh
Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
€99.99
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
Just In
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
€39.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Just In
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
€39.99
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
€59.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Loose Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Loose Trousers
€39.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Girls' Woven Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Girls' Woven Trousers
€64.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Fitted Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Fitted Trousers
€39.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Wide-Leg Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Woven Wide-Leg Trousers
€49.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's High-Waisted Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Women's High-Waisted Trousers
€59.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
Just In
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
€54.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Hooded Tracksuit
Just In
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Hooded Tracksuit
€79.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Tracksuit Bottoms
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Tracksuit Bottoms
€49.99
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trousers
€59.99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Women's Mid-Rise Joggers
Just In
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Women's Mid-Rise Joggers
€99.99
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Just In
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€29.99
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Women's High-Waisted Woven Open-Hem Trousers
Just In
Nike Windrunner
Women's High-Waisted Woven Open-Hem Trousers
€79.99
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Mid-Rise Tracksuit Bottoms
Just In
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's Mid-Rise Tracksuit Bottoms
€54.99
Nike Air
Nike Air Older Kids' Fleece Joggers
Just In
Nike Air
Older Kids' Fleece Joggers
€59.99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
Just In
Nike Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
€69.99
Nike SB
Nike SB Older Kids' Cargo Skate Trousers
Just In
Nike SB
Older Kids' Cargo Skate Trousers
€64.99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Woven Oversized Trousers
Just In
Nike Tech
Men's Woven Oversized Trousers
€109.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Joggers
Just In
Nike Club
Men's Joggers
€54.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Joggers
Just In
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Joggers
€54.99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers
Just In
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Joggers
€99.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Woven Tracksuit
Just In
Nike Club
Men's Woven Tracksuit
€99.99
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Fleece Trousers
Just In
Nike Solo Swoosh
Men's Fleece Trousers
€89.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tracksuit
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Tracksuit
€64.99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
€109.99
NOCTA
NOCTA NOCTA Fleece CS Tracksuit Bottoms
NOCTA
NOCTA Fleece CS Tracksuit Bottoms
€109.99
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Nike Sportswear Classic
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
€29.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
€49.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Poly-Knit Tracksuit
Sustainable Materials
Nike Club
Men's Poly-Knit Tracksuit
€79.99
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
Nike Club Fleece
Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
€54.99
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Tracksuit Bottoms
Nike Solo Swoosh
Men's Tracksuit Bottoms
€144.99
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry Women's Slim High-Waisted French Terry Tracksuit Bottoms
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Women's Slim High-Waisted French Terry Tracksuit Bottoms
€59.99
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens Women's Mid-Rise Open-Hem Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens
Women's Mid-Rise Open-Hem Trousers
€84.99
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Plush
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Plush Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Cosy Fleece Trousers
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Plush
Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Cosy Fleece Trousers
€74.99
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Tracksuit Bottoms
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Tracksuit Bottoms
€59.99