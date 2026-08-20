Mother's Day Gifts

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Nike Pegasus Premium
Nike Pegasus Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Pegasus Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
209,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
28% off
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 270
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Women's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Victori One
Nike Victori One Women's Slides
Nike Victori One
Women's Slides
37,99 €
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Nike Everyday Lightweight Women's Training Footie Socks (3 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Women's Training Footie Socks (3 Pairs)
15,99 €
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
29,99 €
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Free 2025
Nike Free 2025 Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Free 2025
Women's Workout Shoes
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Hijab 2.0
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Hijab 2.0
39,99 €
Nike Cortez Textile
Nike Cortez Textile Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cortez Textile
Women's Shoes
89,99 €
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
25% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
29% off
Nike Intensity
Nike Intensity Men's Training Belt
Nike Intensity
Men's Training Belt
30% off
Jordan Essentials
Jordan Essentials Women's Tank Top
Jordan Essentials
Women's Tank Top
28% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
89,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Backpack (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Backpack (25L)
89,99 €
Nike Motiva
Nike Motiva Women's Walking Shoes
Nike Motiva
Women's Walking Shoes
109,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Repel Packable Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Repel Packable Running Jacket
119,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
64,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
37,99 €
Nike Gym Club
Nike Gym Club Training Bag (24L)
Bestseller
Nike Gym Club
Training Bag (24L)
47,99 €
Nike Heritage 2.0
Nike Heritage 2.0 Tote Bag (22L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage 2.0
Tote Bag (22L)
29,99 €
Nike Everyday Plus Lightweight
Nike Everyday Plus Lightweight Women's Training Footie Socks (3 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday Plus Lightweight
Women's Training Footie Socks (3 Pairs)
15,99 €

Mother's Day gift ideas: show your appreciation

Looking for the perfect Mother's Day present? We've got you covered with our collection of high-performance gifts, from everyday essentials to bold designs. You'll find the gear that will help her push past her limits. And with innovative designs and breathable fabrics, she'll look and feel her best.

Our Mother's Day gift collection has a range of styles designed to keep up with her active lifestyle. Whatever her sport, expect classic pieces and practical accessories she's sure to love. From tops and tees to cosy joggers and hoodies, you'll find the ideal present in our selection of gift ideas. Or, keep Mother's Day simple with a Nike gift card so she can choose for herself.

Stylish presents for mum

Give some love this Mother's Day with sportswear gifts that help elevate her workout game. Whether she likes to hit the gym or tough mountain trails, we have something for every taste. Choose bright colourways for a standout look, or opt for discreet styles to keep it simple. Our unique designs will keep her comfortable no matter the weather, with breathable materials and adjustable coverage. Lightweight gear made with Dri-FIT technology wicks away sweat from the skin, allowing quick evaporation to keep her dry. Don't forget to check out our sports bras for confidence-boosting support.

We're committed to Nike's Move to Zero, our journey towards net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. That's why we create pieces with Sustainable Materials that are kinder to the planet and your conscience. So whether you're looking for something practical, stylish or more eco-friendly, our Mother's Day collection has it all.