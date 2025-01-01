Jordan 11 shoes: the power to perform
Our Jordan footwear adventure began back in the '80s, when we launched the first Nike collab with Michael Jordan. And we haven't stopped innovating since. With pro-standard materials combined with iconic styling, our Jordan 11 shoes are made for players. Expect superb grip, lightweight uppers and matchless cushioning for footwear that carries you from the court to the street in effortless comfort.
From must-win games to training sessions with your mates, a great sporting performance is built from the ground up. Our Jordan 11 shoes have grippy rubber outsoles that combine excellent grip and traction with plenty of freedom to travel, stop, turn and pivot. Keep an eye out for sharp design touches, such as translucent materials that give a futuristic look and wraparound toecaps to ensure maximum durability.
Wherever your sporting journey takes you, cushioning for your joints and muscles is crucial to prevent strains and injuries. The Jordan 11 range is kitted out with our acclaimed Nike Air units to soak up shock and impact—all while delivering a lightweight, springy feeling that sets you free. Choose from placements in the forefoot, the heel or along the whole length of the sole to suit your playing style, and get ready to fly.
To protect the future of our planet, we all need to make changes. That's why we created Nike's Move to Zero initiative. Our goal is simple: to take our entire company to net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. As part of this commitment, the Air soles made at our Oregon and Missouri facilities have been composed of at least 25% recycled manufacturing waste since 2008. We haven't reached our target yet, but we're getting there. When you choose Jordan 11 shoes with Nike Air, you're joining us on the journey.